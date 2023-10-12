Doctor Who re-release: Where and when to watch all 800+ episodes 

The venerable British science fiction program, Doctor Who, is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary in a big way. As a special surprise for Whovians, the fandom of the show worldwide, the show's entire collection of 862 episodes and more is now available on BBC iPlayer.

The Doctor Who website now has a sizable online archive that gives visitors a more comprehensive look into the show's past. Exclusive content, images from the set, and details on how the show was made are all included in this repository. The archive will offer guided tours of the show's extensive history using cast interviews, news articles, audio excerpts, images, and written records.

All Doctor Who episodes to be made available on BBC's video-on-demand service from this November

The science fiction and fantasy show has cemented its place in the history of popular culture since its premiere in 1963. From November 1, 2023, BBC iPlayer will host the complete Doctor Who archive.

This is not a mere assortment of episodes - it's a journey through all 862 titles released, spanning from the very first adventures with William Hartnell's first Doctor, the 1996 TV movie starring Paul McGann, to the 13th Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker.

David Tennant will make a comeback as the 14th Doctor in three special episodes for the 60th-anniversary celebration. As the show evolves, new faces emerge to carry the legacy of this beloved character forward. Also making a spectacular comeback is Catherine Tate, who played the iconic Donna Noble.

Additionally, spin-offs like The Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood, and Class will be available to viewers. This re-release will also contain the behind-the-scenes documentary series, Doctor Who Confidential, which provides insight into the production of the series.

Doctor Who: A Timeless Classic

The enduring British science fiction program, Doctor Who, has made its mark on the history of television. This popular program follows the exploits of the mysterious Doctor, a Time Lord with cryptic origins who travels across time and space on a craft called the TARDIS.

The TARDIS may have an exterior that resembles a little blue police box, but on the inside, it has a huge interior that allows for the inmates' limitless creativity. The Doctor's mission? To thwart malevolent forces, protect the innocent, and safeguard the course of history.

Armed with ingenuity and a versatile tool called the sonic screwdriver, the Doctor embarks on adventures often accompanied by companions, frequently from Earth, and even teams up with the international military task force, UNIT, in times of peril, especially ones from his nemesis, the Daleks.

Throughout its storied history, the series has accumulated numerous accolades. Russell T. Davies' tenure saw the show receive BAFTA and National Television Awards, making it one of the best television shows in Britain. For its adaptation and contribution to the changing television scene, the series even won a Peabody Award.

It holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running science-fiction television program. The revived series, equally beloved, secured BAFTA wins and Saturn Awards, garnering recognition across multiple award ceremonies.

As a transatlantic triumph, it's been nominated for and won accolades at American awards like the People's Choice Awards and the Spike Scream Awards. The show was inducted into the Science Fiction Hall of Fame in 2019.

Expected to premiere on Christmas Day 2023, Ncuti Gatwa is set to take on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor, leading season 14.

Doctor Who 2023 specials will be available on Disney+ in November 2023.