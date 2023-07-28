"Whenever you send something out into the world, you never quite know how it will land": Good Omens star David Tennant on season 2

Despite a long wait, Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens season 2 returned almost four years after the original premiered, and the reception was surprisingly positive. The series, as the name suggests, is based on the hit 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

However, the story of the novel ended with the first season, leaving both positive and negative things for the creators to deal with. Thankfully, with Neil Gaiman on the side, there was enough fresh material to make another interesting season of the show. Moreover, the show returned on popular demand, which is a huge achievement for everyone involved with the project.

Series star David Tennant, who returned to the show as fallen angel-turned-demon Crowley, opened up about this in an exclusive interview with Variety, saying:

"It’s lovely. Whenever you send something out into the world, you never quite know how it will land. Especially with this, because it was this beloved book that existed, and that creates an extra tension that you might break some dreams. But it really exploded. I guess we were helped by the fact that we had Neil Gaiman with us, so you couldn’t really quibble too much with the decisions that were being made. The reception was, and continues to be, overwhelming."

He further elaborated on how not being bound by the source material worked out in favor of Good Omens season 2, which gave the creators more freedom and more chances of pulling something creative.

David Tennant emphasizes Neil Gaiman's role in Good Omens season 2 in his recent interview with Variety

In most cases, it is difficult enough to craft something on television based on novels. As such, it is a way harder to actually continue an already set story with no source material. Thankfully, the involvement of Neil Gaiman in Good Omens was one of the key reasons for the success of the second season.

David Tennant discussed the same in his aforementioned interview with Variety, saying:

"I didn’t know the book when I got the script. It was only after that I discovered the worlds of passion that this book had incited. Because I came to it that way, perhaps it was easier. I found liberation from that, to an extent. For me, it was always a character that existed in a script. At first, I didn’t have that extra baggage of expectation, but I acquired it in the run-up to Season 1 being released...we still have Neil and we also have some of the ideas that he and Terry had discussed."

He further added:

"During the filming of the first one, Neil would drop little hints about the notions they had for a prospective sequel, the title of which would have been “668: The Neighbour of the Beast,” which is a pretty solid gag to base a book around. Indeed there were elements like Gabriel and the Angels, who don’t feature in the book, that were going to feature in a sequel."

Going by this, there could even be a third season of the popular show now that the creators are comfortable proceeding without the source material. However, it will also largely depend on the second season's success.

Good Omens is now streaming on Amzon.