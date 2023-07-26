5 Michael Sheen shows to watch ahead of Good Omens season 2

It is hard to imagine anyone apart from the talented Michael Sheen playing the role of Aziraphale in Good Omens. He makes the character endearing and relatable, and his chemistry with David Tennant, who plays Crowley, is spot-on. Fans of the show cannot get enough of how the duo manages to strike up an unusual friendship, despite having different personalities.

Season 2 of the beloved series will release on July 28, 2023. From the trailer, it seems that the story will focus on archangel Gabriel. It becomes a cause of concern when Gabriel goes missing from Heaven, but he somehow ends up at Aziraphale's bookshop.

The upcoming season will also introduce new interesting characters. While the fans wait for the latest installment to drop, they can watch other interesting TV shows that star Michael Sheen.

Best Interests, Prodigal Son, and three other TV shows starring Michael Sheen that showcase his impressive acting skills

1) The Spoils of Babylon (2014)

This comedy series starring Tobey Maguire, Kristen Wiig, Michael Sheen, and Will Ferrell, is just what one needs after a long and exhausting week. It follows Cynthia and her step-brother Devon, chronicling their journey from oil fields to boardrooms. They are in love with each other, but their aspiration for power and fame brings doom and destruction to the people in their lives.

It is presented as a real series, and there is even a backstory of how many years it took to film the same. Sheen dons the role of an actor who goes by the name of Christopher Smith who plays Chet Halner, Cynthia's husband in the series. Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell are experts when it comes to comedy, but Sheen easily manages to hold his own. Hilarious and entertaining, this is one show that viewers must watch if they like to laugh.

2) Prodigal Son (2019)

In this show, Michael Sheen plays the role of Martin Whitly, a serial killer known as "the Surgeon". The story follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), Martin's son who assisted in getting Martin jailed when he was young. Malcolm wants nothing to do with his father, but he eventually has to face him again when a copycat serial killer emerges.

Good Omens fans are used to Michael Sheen playing the good guy, but in this show, he takes on a very different persona. He does a great job of bringing forth the intimidating, cruel, and conniving side of Martin Whitly. Intense and intriguing, this is one show that will have you hooked from the very first episode.

3) Quiz (2020)

This show starring Michael Sheen created quite a buzz when it was released. The story is inspired by a real-life incident wherein a former army major named Charles Ingram won the £1,000,000 jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? However, he and his wife were suspected of foul play and it turned into a major scandal.

Michael Sheen dons the role of Chris Tarrant, the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Sheen nailed the look and the mannerisms of Tarrant so well, that many fans will have to do a double-take to recognize him under the fake tan and blonde hair. In fact, Tarrant's real son even praised Sheen's performance on social media and commended him on the likeness. Stunning performances and a lingering air of suspense make this a thoroughly entertaining watch.

4) Staged (2020)

Fans of Good Omens are fully aware that Michael Sheen and David Tennant have explosive chemistry, and the dynamic duo has appeared in yet another fun and successful show.

Staged was set and filmed during the pandemic, so it was primarily made using video-conferencing tools and platforms. Sheen and Tennent play fictionalized versions of themselves and talk about different topics.

It is a treat to see both actors just be themselves and have fun. The real attraction is the witty banter between Sheen and Tennent. They just vibe really well, and it is hard not to become engrossed in their conversations.

5) Best Interests (2023)

In addition to comedy and thrillers, Michael Sheen is also very good at portraying complex characters. In this show, he plays the role of Andrew. He is married to Nicci and they have a daughter named Marnie, who has a rare health condition. The doctors treating Marnie think it would be best for her to be allowed to pass away, but Andrew and Nicci strongly disagree.

Sheen brings forth Andrew's pain and helplessness so genuinely, that it resonates with the viewers. The audience can see him struggling as he tries to keep it together and be the best father and husband despite the difficult situation.

Fans are already aware that Michael Sheen is exceptionally talented, and these interesting TV shows starring the talented actor perfectly display his impressive range of abilities.