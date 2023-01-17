5 comedy shows like TBS’ Miracle Workers: End Times

TBS made quite some noise for the latest season of their original comedy show, Miracle Workers. The comedy anthology series was created by Simon Rich for the Warner Bros. subsidiary television channel and has attracted positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The show was originally inspired by Rich's 2012 book, What in God's Name. The second season was based on his short story, Revolution.

Miracle Workers: End Times (Image via TBS)

Miracle Workers starred prominent stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Geraldine Viswanathan in pivotal roles throughout the three previous seasons, all of whom are set to return in the latest season as well. Fans will see some more notable cameos from guest stars, as seen previously.

Season 4 has been titled Miracle Workers: End Times. Just like before, there isn't much continuity to hold onto from the previous seasons. End Times is set in a post-apocalyptic, war-torn world, in a desolate landscape that heavily reminds one of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Miracle Workers: End Times was set to promise another entertaining season this January, with a total of ten episodes. However, TBS has just reshuffled the schedule and delayed the release of Miracle Workers to sometime later this year. In this article, we explore some of the best titles that you should consider watching if you are a fan of Miracle Workers and can't wait for the delayed release.

Good Omens, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and more - Five of the best comedy shows that you should watch if you loved Miracle Workers

1) Good Omens

Good Omens (Image via Prime Studios)

Good Omens is a fantasy comedy series from Prime Videos, in co-operation with BBC Studios. Created and written by acclaimed creator, Neil Gaiman, the series takes inspiration from his very own 1990 novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Phrophecies of Agnes Nutter, and was directed by Douglas Mackinnon.

The title stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the leading roles, alongside Ned Dennehy, Ariyon Bakare, Nick Offerman, Anna Maxwell Martin, Jon Hamm, Doon Mackichan, Nina Sosanya, Adria Arjona, Jack Whitehall, and others in pivotal roles.

Good Omens follows the demon Crowley, and the angel Aziraphale, who have been on Earth as representatives of Hell and Heaven, respectively, since the dawn of creation. The two have grown quite close to each other over the years and have also come to appreciate the nuances of human life and the peace and calm that accompany it.

When they learn about the upcoming Armageddon and the rise of the Antichrist, which would signal the start of the final war between Heaven and Hell, the two team up to try and stop it. Very similar to Miracle Workers, the show creates a working structure for how the heavenly realms function.

2) The Good Place

The Good Place (Image via NBC)

The Good Place is a fantasy comedy series from the mind of Michael Schur, a co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which first aired on NBC in 2016. The series ended in 2020 after having aired a total of four seasons. The series starred Kristen Bell and Ted Danson in the lead roles, alongside William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D'Arcy Carden in pivotal roles. The series was received extremely well by critics and audiences, and it even received multiple accolades for its original content and execution.

The Good Place follows Eleanor Shellstrop as its central character, an amoral woman who dies and reaches the afterlife. Set around the concept of the afterlife, souls either reach the utopian Good Place after death, which fulfills all your wishes, or the Bad Place, which tortures you mercilessly till the end of time.

When Eleanor reaches the Good Place after death, she is excited to realize that she was sent there by mistake. What she doesn't know is that their Good Place is a sham, and it is only a disguised Bad Place, specially made for their souls to torture each other relentlessly.

Like Miracle Workers, The Good Place also works on the concept of a structured corporate-style workplace that is the heavens who overlook the afterlife and divide work accordingly to the agents to ensure a smooth overall experience, be it heaven or hell.

3) Nobody's Looking

Nobody's Looking (Image via Netflix)

Nobody's Looking is a Brazilian fantasy comedy from Netflix that was released in 2019. Created by BAFTA winner Daniel Rezende, the series features among the best heaven-related comedies. The Brazilian production stars Victor Lamoglia, Kéfera Buchmann, Júlia Rabello, Leandro Ramos, Telma de Souza, Augusto Madeira, and Danilo de Moura in pivotal roles. Although the series is in Portuguese, audiences get an English-subtitled version on Netflix.

Nobody's Looking portrays the heavenly realm in a corporate, industrialized space, where the art of miracles and heavenly blessings is nothing more than a part of the everyday jobs of the employees. The angelus are all dressed up in dull corporate uniforms, which makes for a unique take on the representation of the heavenly realm and the resident angels.

Ulisses is a brand new angel, new to his job and the system, tasked with saving his assigned human from any accidents. But when he discovers that the "Chief" is a hamster on a wheel, he realizes that he is free to do whatever he wants and disregard the four rules that have bound the system for so long. Like Miracle Workers, Nobody's Looking also creates the order of hierarchy in the heavens and structures everything into a tightly bound system.

4) Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (Image via ABC Studios)

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World is another angelic fantasy comedy from ABC Studios. Created and executive produced by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the series premiered in 2017 and ran for a single season before being canceled due to a tough time slot to break into. The title starred Jason Ritter in the lead role alongside JoAnna Garcia, Kimberly Gregory, J. August Richards, India de Beaufort, Chloe East, and Dustin Ybarra in supporting roles.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World revolves around Kevin, a down-on-his-luck man who survives a suicide attempt. He moves in with his twin sister, Amy, an engineer and a professor at the local college. But his life takes a weird turn when he suddenly sees a heavenly being called Yvette, who tells him about how he has been chosen as the person to save the world. Kevin has to perform good deeds to amass a good amount of spiritual power, which would in turn help him save the world.

5) God's Favorite Idiot

God's Favorite Idiot (Image via Netflix)

God's Favorite Idiot is the last on the list of heavenly comedies. Created by Ben Falcone, the series is a Netflix original that premiered in 2022 to mixed reviews. The series stars creator Ben Falcone in the lead role alongside Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Steve Mallory, Yanic Truesdale, and other notable actors in supporting roles. The series is set to release the second part of its first season sometime in the near future.

God's Favorite Idiot follows Clark Thompson, a tech support employee who gets struck by lightning from an angelic cloud and suddenly starts glowing. When everybody starts guessing that he has been chosen by a higher power, Kevin's fear comes true as an angel informs him of his task of preventing the upcoming Apocalypse. A reluctant Clark takes on his job as God's Messenger, and enlists the help of his girlfriend Amily and his co-workers to fulfill his destiny.

These were some of the top picks that you can check out if you are a fan of the Miracle Workers franchise. While comedies have been a hit among audiences forever, the genre has in the past few years seen a variety of sub-categorizations. While heavenly and angelic themes have been a great bet for many studios, they need to be quite attentive to the content as it may seem religiously insensitive to many.

A still from Miracle Workers: End Times (Image via TBS)

Miracle Workers has been one of the more successful titles and has been running for over three years, with four seasons under its banner. The fourth season, End Times, was supposed to air on TBS starting January 16, 2023, but has since been rescheduled for later in the year. The season is set to have a total of 10 episodes.

Poll : 0 votes