Miracle Workers: End Times: Release date, time, plot, and more

Miracle Workers: End Times, a new edition of the popular Miracle Workers series, will be set in the post-apocalyptic world.

The hilarious anthology from the house of TBS is all set to return with another fresh season. The series has previously earned acclaim for its absurdist taste, senseless but fulfilling comedy, and depiction of the corporate heaven structure.

The new season of the anthology show will see Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) and Freya's (Geraldine Viswanathan) journey as a newly married couple in a post-apocalyptic world that almost resembles the peak imageries of Mad Max: Fury Road.

This war-torn future seems to provide solid ground for a lot of comedy. The trailer was released in December 2022 and gave several hints about the upcoming show.

Watch the trailer below:

Miracle Workers: End Times will premiere on January 16, 2022. Read on for more details.

Miracle Workers: End Times trailer: What lies ahead for the corporate heaven workers?

Miracle Workers was one of the shows that did not take long to engage viewers. Created by Simon Rich for TBS, the show premiered in 2019 and has rattled off three seasons since then. Its fourth season, titled Miracle Workers: End Times, will premiere in January 2023.

As fans of the series know, the show changes direction very often, making it much more dynamic. This time, it will take viewers on a journey to the post-apocalyptic world in a war-torn future.

The season will follow Radcliffe's Craig on his journey for love and settlement in a world that is far beyond repair. The trailer depicts everything from the lead characters' first meeting to their eventual romance. A sneak peek, which was released earlier, also depicted their day-to-day struggles as a married couple.

This season of Miracle Workers also stars Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, and John Bass, all of whom have appeared in various roles before. The new season will also feature Thomas Forbes-Johnson, Jason Scott Jenkins, Ken Heang, and Andre Johnson.

More about Miracle Workers: End Times

The latest edition of Miracle Workers will be its fourth overall and will feature a brand-new story and setting. The comedy show's plot follows Simon Rich's writings, including his 2012 novel What in God's Name, which served as a base for the first season.

The first season was seven episodes long, and the following ones were each 10 episodes long. The synopsis for the upcoming show reads:

"In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior [Radcliffe] and a ruthless warlord [Viswanathan] face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs."

