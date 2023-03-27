Staged season 3 on BritBox: Release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The third season of Staged is all set to air on BritBox for North American viewers on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show focuses on actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant, who portray fictionalized versions of themselves as they try to rehearse Luigi Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sheen and Tennant play the lead roles whilst several others, including Simon Evans and Georgia Tennant, play supporting roles in the series. The show has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics.

Staged season 3 on BritBox: Simon tries to resurrect his career with a Christmas classic

An official trailer for Staged season 3 has not been released by BritBox. But based on the platform's press release, normalcy has been restored as Michael and David resume their daily lives.

Simon Evans' career, however, seems to have gotten to a saturation point. So he plans to get Michael and David to perform a Christmas version of Six Characters in Search of an Author.

Here's the official synopsis of the third season of the comedy series, as per ITV Press Centre:

''Things have returned to normal for David and Michael. They have moved on from lockdow and returned to their everyday working life, while Simon’s career remains stagnant. His phone does ring, but only to ask if he can get David and Michael back together; and they’ve made it clear they want nothing more to do with him.''

The description further reads:

''But Christmas is approaching, and Simon hopes the warmth of the season might soften them to the idea of a radio version of a Christmas classic…but that’s as far as Simon’s plan has got!''

The third season premiered in the UK on November 24, 2022, and it received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers, with praise majorly directed towards the show's unique plot, esthetics, and humor, among various other things.

More details about Staged cast and crew

Staged stars David Tennant in one of the lead roles as himself. His performance throughout the first two seasons has received positive reviews from critics.

Viewers might recognize Tennant from BBC's Doctor Who as the titular character. His other memorable acting credits include Jessica Jones, Around the World in 80 Days, Broadchurch, and many more.

Starring alongside David Tennant in another key role is actor Michael Sheen, who also plays himself in the series. Sheen and Tennant's onscreen chemistry is one of the defining elements of the series.

Michael Sheen has previously appeared in quite a few movies and TV shows over the years like The Special Relationship, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Masters of Sex, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes various other actors like Simon Evans, Georgia Tennant, Lucy Eaton, Anna Lundberg, and many others. The show is helmed by noted writers Simon Evans and Phil Glynn.

Evans' credits include John Carter, Lewis, and Stig of the Dump, whilst Glynn is known for A Bit of Light, The Doorman, and Waiting for Anya, to name a few.

You can watch the third season of Staged on BritBox on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

