How to watch David Tennant's Litvinenko online for free? Release date, cast, streaming details, and more explored

David Tennant starrer Litvinenko will be available to stream for free on ITVX, from Thursday, December 15, 2022. The new streaming service was launched to replace the ITV Hub earlier this month.

Based on a true story, this mini-series narrates the tragic tale of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko and the trials and tribulations his wife and family faced for a decade.

This mini-series will consist of 4 episodes in total. Along with David Tennant, it will feature Margarita Levieva and a number of promising names in key supporting roles.

David Tennant and Margarita Levieva to star in ITVX's new show titled Litvinenko

David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko

Celebrated Scottish actor David Tennant will play the role of former Russian Spy Alexander Litvinenko in this new mini-series.

Alexander Litvinenko tragically passed away in 2006 after he was poisoned by Polonium-210. The show covers the events that took place after his death, especially his widow's battle with powerful government authorities to bring justice to her husband's murder.

Tennant rose to fame for his role as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor in the hit BBC science-fiction TV show Doctor Who. He has also appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and several other shows and films.

Margarita Levieva as Marina Litvinenko

Russian-American actress Margarita Levieva, will portray Marina Litvinenko in this four-parter.

Marina Litvinenko is the courageous widow of the late Russian spy who fought tirelessly to persuade the British Government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the role of the Russian state in his murder.

Levieva is primarily known for her roles in Law & Order: Trial by Jury, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Revenge, The Deuce.

Neil Maskell as Scotland Yard officer, Brent Hyatt

A still of Neil Maskell (Image via IMDB)

English actor Neil Maskell portrays a Scotland Yard officer named Brent Hyatt in Litvinenko. Unfortunately, not too much is known about his character.

Maskell made his acting debut in 1997 as Schmuddie in Gary Oldman's directorial debut Nil by Mouth. Since then, he has been featured in more than forty shows and films.

Dissecting the new ITVX show, Litvinenko

Directed by Jim Field Smith, Litvinenko is a dramatization of the 10-year fight between Marina Litvinenko and the London police force as they work to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the role of the Russian state in the 2006 poisoning of late Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Four-part drama based on the true story of the police investigation into the poisoning of the former Russian spy, Alexander Litvinenko. In November 2006, Litvinenko, a former KGB officer, lies dying in a London hospital - poisoned by a mysterious radioactive substance."

It further says:

"As police are summoned to take his statement, Litvinenko points his finger directly at the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Litvinenko's death a few days later sparks an investigation into a chemical attack on the streets of London and a ten-year investigation between Britain and Russia to find justice for his murder."

Litvinenko is produced by Chris May and Richard Kerbaj with cinematography by Ed Moore.

All four episodes of Litvinenko will stream on ITVX from Thursday 15 December, 2022. ITV is available for free with advertisements and for a premium subscription without advertisements.

Poll : 0 votes