5 key details about Scot Young's death

Scot Young's death and his connection to the Russian mob will soon be the subject of the docu-series, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad. The series will premiere on Peacock on November 15, 2022.

The docu-series will also cover the deaths of other victims who have had similar connections and died under mysterious circumstances. Scot Young's high-profile divorce brought his financial status to the limelight and soon after the settlement, he died after falling from the balcony of his four-story penthouse.

The description of the documentary reads:

"Set across Vladimir Putin’s two decades in power, Once Upon a Time in Londongrad charts how the UK became reliant on Russian money and missed opportunities to contain the Kremlin."

It goes on to say that the series fourteen mysterious deaths in the UK with "alleged connections to Russia." The series will also delve into the "hidden underworld of Russian exiles in London to link some of the most internationally significant cases in living memory.

These will include the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, the death of oligarch Boris Berezovsky, and the attempted assassination of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. The description adds:

"Once Upon a Time in Londongrad is both a cautionary tale and an origins story of Russia’s path to eventually invading Ukraine."

Needless to say, this case is filled with chilling details that surround Scot Young's death. Here are five quick facts ahead of the docu-series' release on November 15, 2022.

From being jailed to allegedly being targeted by the Russian Mob, interesting facts about Scot Young's death

1) Scot Young allegedly lost all his money to retail development in Moscow

Scot Young allegedly lost all his money after participating in a real-estate development in Moscow. His wife, Michelle Young, recalled a business relationship with a certain Boris Berezovsky.

She said that she had met his family at dinners and that Boris always arrived with a different car that was full of body guards. Recalling how she was nervous all the time, Michelle said that the Russian element is pretty scary.

She added:

"The strain began around 2005 when all the assets magically disappeared. I knew he wasn’t really going bankrupt."

2) In 2013, Scot Young was sent to jail for refusing to reveal his finances

Voting Blue Always 💙 @Brasilmagic

One of the alleged victims was a British national named Scot Young. Young died after “falling” to his death. Many others in his circle died gruesome, untimely deaths as well.

bit.ly/2SFyBmJ UK Believes Russian Hitmen Murdered At Least Two Others On British SoilOne of the alleged victims was a British national named Scot Young. Young died after “falling” to his death. Many others in his circle died gruesome, untimely deaths as well. UK Believes Russian Hitmen Murdered At Least Two Others On British SoilOne of the alleged victims was a British national named Scot Young. Young died after “falling” to his death. Many others in his circle died gruesome, untimely deaths as well.bit.ly/2SFyBmJ

In the high-profile court battle between him and Michelle, Scot refused to reveal his finances, leading the judge to sentence him for contempt of court. Young was sentenced to serve six months in prison and served six weeks of these.

3) Scot Young's death was not ruled as a suicide by the coroner

Young allegedly fell off his balcony and landed on the spiked railing of his penthouse apartment. However, upon inspection, the coroner confirmed that there was not enough evidence to consider this a suicide. Despite multiple claims, law enforcement claimed that his death was a suicide.

4) Scot Young repeatedly claimed that he was being targeted by the Russian Mob

JonAustinReporter @JonAustinjourn1

express.co.uk/news/uk/152098… Former offshore accountant and #Spanish police informant claims he knows who killed Scot Young and Boris Berezovsky in explosive new book. He also claims the same killers murdered John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer.. in the #SundayExpress today: Former offshore accountant and #Spanish police informant claims he knows who killed Scot Young and Boris Berezovsky in explosive new book. He also claims the same killers murdered John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer.. in the #SundayExpress today:express.co.uk/news/uk/152098… https://t.co/wHGJyb9iWL

In the months leading up to his death, Young's mental health took a huge blow. His girlfriend Noelle Reno revealed that Young was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Reno also said that Young regularly used drugs at the time and even told her that he would jump off some time before he allegedly did.

Interestingly, he was the ninth in a circle of friends and business associates to die mysteriously.

5) In 2017, it was revealed that Michelle had found out about Scot's link to Boris Berezovsky and confronted him

Karol Cummins @karolcummins CrazyTown14



Trump’s Iran mess is getting worse.



Brit gangster impaled on railings 'was top money launderer for RU mob'



Scot Young, who died in 2014, is said to have been a "go-to fixer" for the RU mob & the 52-year-old, from Dundee, had warned police he was being targeted CrazyTown14Trump’s Iran mess is getting worse.Brit gangster impaled on railings 'was top money launderer for RU mob'Scot Young, who died in 2014, is said to have been a "go-to fixer" for the RU mob & the 52-year-old, from Dundee, had warned police he was being targeted 💣CrazyTown14💣Trump’s Iran mess is getting worse.Brit gangster impaled on railings 'was top money launderer for RU mob'Scot Young, who died in 2014, is said to have been a "go-to fixer" for the RU mob & the 52-year-old, from Dundee, had warned police he was being targeted https://t.co/pprsMDgqWk

Scotland Yard allegedly later discovered a transcript of a phone call between Michelle and Scot that took place five weeks before the tragedy. In the call, Michelle claimed that she had uncovered a connection between her ex-husband and Boris Berezovsky.

Scot asked her to stay away and revealed that his life was in danger.

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad will cover this case in more detail when it premieres on November 15, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes