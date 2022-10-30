David Tennant's new thriller drama series, Inside Man, is expected to air on Netflix on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 12 AM PT (tentative time). The show had previously premiered on BBC One on September 26, 2022, and received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Inside Man focuses on four unrelated people—a convict on death row, a journalist, a vicar, and a mathematics teacher—whose lives interconnect in the most shocking ways. It stars David Tennant and Stanley Tucci in key roles, along with many others in important supporting roles.

Inside Man arriving on Netlix: Plot, trailer, and more details

On September 20, 2022, BBC shared the official trailer for the series, which offers a peek into the show's mystery-ridden world. It opens with an intriguing voiceover from Stanley Tucci, who notes:

''There are moments that make murderers of us all. No one is safe from the worst that they can do. Cracks can open in the most ordinary life and swallow anyone at all. All it takes is a good reason and a bad day.''

The trailer for Inside Man doesn't give away too many crucial details that could ruin the viewing experience but establishes the crux of the show neatly. A number of characters' lives are seen getting entangled in a startling murder mystery that promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Stanley Tucci's character, who is in prison, is at the core of the narrative as the show tries to uncover and grapple with the darkest facets of human nature. The official synopsis of the series, as per the BBC, reads:

''In the US, a prisoner on death row (Stanley Tucci) is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist (Lydia West) is looking for a story. In a quiet little village, a vicar (David Tennant) is picking up his son’s maths tutor (Dolly Wells) from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder...''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a gripping crime thriller that explores a number of complex themes, including the dark side of human nature, people's inherent inclination towards violence, and death. Inside Man features a total of four episodes, and all four will be released on the same day on Netflix.

A quick look at Inside Man cast

Inside Man stars David Tennant and Stanley Tucci in key roles. Tennant plays the role of a vicar named Harry Watling, while Tucci stars as a convict on death row, named Jefferson Grieff.

Both Tennant and Tucci look in fine form in the trailer, and fans can expect the two acting powerhouses to deliver memorable performances in the series. Tennant is best known for his performances in Doctor Who, Jessica Jones, and Broadchurch, to name a few.

Stanley Tucci has appeared in a number of iconic films over the years, including The Devil Wears Prada, The Terminal, Spotlight, and many more. His TV credits include La Fortuna, 3 lbs, and many more. The rest of the cast includes actors Lydia West, Dolly Wells, and Dylan Baker, among many others.

Don't forget to catch Inside Man on Netflix on Monday, October 31, 2022.

