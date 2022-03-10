"It's a miracle": Stanley Tucci illness explored as he opens up on recovery from cancer battle 

American actor Stanley Tucci opened up about being cancer-free in a recent conversation with a media outlet.

In an interview published on March 9 for People Magazine, the 61-year old actor dubs himself "incredibly lucky" to be alive today.

In 2017, the Oscar nominee was diagnosed with cancer at the base of his tongue. After radiation treatment and chemotherapy, he lost his taste and smell and could not eat, relying on a feeding tube.

Tucci, who is now cancer-free, lives in London with his wife, Felicity, and continues to enjoy his passion for food on the CNN program Searching for Italy, returning for season 2 this spring.

Tucci lived with severe jaw pain for two years before precisely diagnosing his condition. He said:

"I had a scan, but the scan missed it. And of course, when you think that there might be something wrong, you're also afraid that there is something wrong."

After seeing different doctors, it was finally confirmed that the Hunger Games star had a 3-centimeter mass at the base of his tongue:

"They couldn't do surgery because the tumor was so big. It's a miracle that it didn't metastasize. It had been in me so long."

After his treatment ended in 2018, Tucci started recovering and regaining his strength which, according to him, was "the most exciting thing in the world."

Stanley Tucci credits his second wife, Felicity Blunt, for helping him through this tough phase of his life

Stanley Tucci, who shares two kids - Matteo (7) and Emilia (3) with his wife of ten years - sang the praises of literary agent Felicity Blunt to help him through a difficult phase:

"Felicity's undying attention, affection and encouragement got me through it."

Despite some lingering effects from his cancer treatment, the author of Taste of My Life through Food is embracing his foodie lifestyle to the fullest, enjoying his longtime passion for cooking and drink-making with family and friends.

He went on to add that he would not be attracted to anyone who did not care about food.

Felicity Blunt is not Tucci's first wife. In 1995, the Spotlight actor was married to Kathryn “Kate” Spath-Tucci for 14 years before she passed away from breast cancer in 2009. The former duo share three children together - twins Isabel and Nicolo (22) and Camilla (20).

Stanley Tucci will be the next star in I want a Dance with Somebody and the television series Inside Man and Citadel on the professional front.

