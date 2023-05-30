5 mystery TV shows like Nancy Drew

Fans of mystery TV shows should not miss out on the upcoming season of Nancy Drew which is set to premiere on May 31, 2023. Nancy Drew first gained recognition as the titular character in the mystery novel series. The amateur detective uses her wit and resourcefulness to solve crimes.

The Nancy Drew show brings forth all the things that fans love about the book series - plenty of suspense, intriguing cases and interesting characters. Premiering in 2019, it stars Kennedy McMann in the lead role and is joined by Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. The mystery TV show features reimagined versions of old characters and some new ones.

The upcoming season is the last and final season so viewers can expect quite a few twists and turns. One of the best things about this mystery TV show is that it perfectly combines chilling supernatural elements with the exciting aspects of sleuthing.

If you enjoy witty detective series or are a fan of the Nancy Drew TV show, then there are a few more mystery TV shows that should feature on your watchlist.

The Hardy Boys and 4 other mystery TV shows that will keep you guessing

1) Veronica Mars (2004)

Created by Rob Thomas, this mystery TV show premiered back in 2004. It soon became one of the most talked-about shows of the time. It stars Kristen Bell who plays the role of Veronica Mars, a high school student. Her life changes after her best friend is murdered and she devotes her life to solving perplexing murder mysteries.

Like Nancy Drew, this show also features a strong and smart female protagonist and has plenty of curious cases to keep the viewer guessing.

2) Queens of Mystery (2019)

Created by Julian Unthank, this mystery TV show stars Julie Graham, Siobhan Redmond, Olivia Vinall, Florence Hall, and Sarah Woodward. The story focuses on Matilda Stone, a young detective in England who solves mysteries with help from her three crime-writing aunts.

Baffling cases, shocking twists and plenty of witty humor - it has everything to entertain the audience. If you enjoy light-hearted mystery TV shows then this is the one that you should be watching.

3) Evil (2019)

Created by Robert and Michelle King, it stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Kurt Fuller, Marti Matulis, and Brooklyn Shuck, among others. If you enjoy the supernatural element in Nancy Drew, then you will enjoy watching Evil.

The story centers around Kristen Bouchard, a psychologist who reluctantly teams up with a priest in training named David Acosta. Together, they investigate supernatural occurrences within the Church.

Yes, the theme of the show is a bit darker as compared to Nancy Drew, but it is still engaging and interesting enough to keep mystery TV show lovers hooked till the very end.

4) The Hardy Boys (2020)

As much as readers loved Nancy Drew, The Hardy Boys was another book series that was very popular back in the day. Based on the books, this mystery TV show premiered in 2020. It stars Alexander Elliot, Rohan Campbell, Jennifer Hsiung, Keana Lyn, Riley O'Donnell, Bea Santos, and Adam Swain.

The story revolves around two brothers who want to uncover the truth behind something menacing happening in their town. However, they are not alone, their father and friends step up to help them in their quest.

Like the books, there is a lot of suspense and mystery that will keep you on the edge of the seat. The cast also does a brilliant job of bringing the beloved characters to life on-screen and presenting them in fresh avatars.

5) The Irregulars (2021)

Created by Tom Bidwell, this show stars McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield and Darci Shaw. The story centers around a group of teenagers in Victorian London who work for John Watson to solve supernatural crimes.

It is safe to say that most viewers know of Sherlock Holmes, and this show presents a fresh concept in a familiar setting, which is always intriguing for viewers. Also, there are plenty of unexplained supernatural happenings that will keep giving Nancy Drew fans enough reasons to stick around till the end.

Fans will be disappointed to see Nancy Drew end, but there are other equally captivating mystery TV shows that can help fill that gap on the watchlist.

