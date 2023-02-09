"Disney is getting desperate": Twitter divided as Disney announces Frozen 3

Disney has officially announced that the third installment of Frozen is underway, and fans on Twitter are skeptical after the disappointing second movie of the franchise.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale, The Snow Queen, the first Frozen movie was released in 2013. It starred Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, Josh Gad as Olaf, Santino Fontana as Hans, Alan Tudyk as the Duke of Weselton, Ciarán Hinds as Grand Pabbie, and Chris Williams as Oaken.

The film collected over $1.200 billion worldwide, which pushed for a sequel in 2019. Frozen II was also a box-office success but was criticized for its weak storyline and narrative. After Frozen 3's announcement, one fan said that Disney is desperate for success and is milking every intellectual property they own.

A fan's reaction to the third installment announcement (Image via Twitter/@PegCity19)

Frozen 3's announcement draws mixed reactions from netizens

The 2013 and 2019 films were massive box-office hits, but the second movie was heavily criticized for its music, narrative, and focus. A report by The Wall Street Journal stated that the 2019 film lacked innovation and criticized the film's flawed narrative and low-quality music in comparison with the first film of the franchise.

And now, the third part's announcement has many fans saying that the franchise should have stopped after the second installment.

Fans react to the announcement of the third installment (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

They are saying that nobody wants to see another Frozen movie after the disaster of the second film and that it's just going to be another mediocre Disney animated project.

Fans are confident that the upcoming film is guaranteed to flop, and Disney is seeing an era of darkness. Some mentioned that the franchise should have concluded with just one movie, and they are not down with these films.

But some fans are seemingly excited about the upcoming film and will give it a watch. They are hoping that Disney will surprise everyone, and this time they have a concrete plan, unlike the 2019 movie.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

What is Frozen about?

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the 2013 film is often considered one of the greatest animated movies of all time.

According to the official synopsis, the film is about a fearless optimist Anna, who sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

The synopsis further states:

"Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom."

The first part was based on a story by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, and Shane Morris and was produced by Peter Del Vecho. Its sequel, which the same directors directed, was released in November 2019. Both movies managed to bag more than $2 Billion combined worldwide.

