Doctor Who finally confirms popular fan theory about new character

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Doctor Who is all set to return with three special episodes in November 2023. The hour-long specials of this British sci-fi series will air exclusively on BBC One in Ireland and the United Kingdom and on Disney+ worldwide. Actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be seen reprising their titular roles as the Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively.

In May 2022, BBC revealed that actor Yasmin Finney, best known for her role in Netflix's Heartstopper, will be joining the cast of the 2023 special episodes of Doctor Who. It was announced that Finney would portray a significant character named Rose.

Ever since the BBC Network dropped the news, fans began to speculate that Finney's new character, Rose, is none other than the daughter of Donna Noble and her partner, Shaun Temple. This theory has been brought to the surface by many Doctor Who fans. Despite keeping Rose's identity hidden for a long time, the show finally confirmed the popular fan theory about Rose in an Instagram post.

Doctor Who 2023 Specials: Yasmin Finney's Rose confirmed as Donna and Shaun's daughter

The Instagram post revealing the identity of Rose's character was released by BBC's Doctor Who on August 30, 2023. The description of the post reads:

"When we last saw Donna, the Doctor had to wipe her memory. So the question is, what happens when Rose meets one of her mum's oldest friends? It is a mystery for now, but what we do know is that just like her mother, Rose stumbles across something alien, and from that point, her seemingly ordinary family is never quite the same..."

Thus, the long-surfacing fan theory about the character of Rose, who Yasmin Finney will play in the series' 60th Anniversary Specials, has turned out to be true.

In the final episodes of Donna Noble in 2009, all her memories of the Doctor were wiped out from her mind. The Doctor was also seen warning Wilf, her grandfather, that if she remembers him, her mind will start to burn, and she will die.

It will be interesting to witness what will happen to these characters in the upcoming three 2023 special episodes of the BBC series.

More about the upcoming Doctor Who 2023 Specials

Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, all three episodes of the 60th Anniversary Specials will be released in November 2023 in the UK and Ireland on BBC One and on Disney Plus internationally.

The three episodes have been titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder, and The Giggle. In order of appearance, these episodes are directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button. Russell T Davies has acted as the writer of all three episodes.

Apart from David Tennant as the Doctor, Catherine Tate and Yasmin Finney as Shaun and Donna's daughter Rose, the cast list for the 2023 special also includes Neil Patrick Harris in a mysterious new character.

Don't forget to watch Doctor Who 2023 specials, which will arrive on Disney+ in November 2023.