Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks: Winterfest 2023, LEGO, weapon attachments, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks have begun to appear online in dribs and drabs. Although Information is rather limited, leakers/data miners have been able to shed some light on current developments. They have provided players with an insight into what to expect in-game. Sadly, for the time being, there are no details pertaining to the storyline itself, but some other information is available.

There is talk of an upcoming game mode with LEGO. The company has officially teased the collaboration but kept all other details at bay. Elements from Rocket League will also be ported into Fortnite Chapter 5 in a large way. As for Sgt. Winter, he should be making a return during Winterfest 2023.

That said, here's what players can expect to see in Chapter 5.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks hint at an exciting new phase in-game

Expand Tweet

Although Epic Games is yet to start promoting Winterfest 2023, leakers/data miners have already acquired some information. According to SpushFNBR, five tabs for the Item Shop could be added soon. These may contain cosmetics pertaining to the occasion.

These tabs could likely be added a few days after Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 starts. This time around, the cosmetics added to the Item Shop may contain community-made Outfits or those created by Epic Games itself.

As for Winterfest 2023 freebies, information about the same is yet to be disclosed. Nevertheless, Epic Games should be giving away free cosmetics this year as well.

Expand Tweet

As per the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks, the LEGO collaboration is expected to be massive. It will likely make use of procedural generation and feature NPCs, abilities, crafting, and even different biomes. While many users compare these mechanics to those of Save The World, it would be unique in many ways.

Speaking of crafting, Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks point to the possibility of Epic Games implementing it in Battle Royale as well. It may be limited in nature to allow players to understand the mechanics at a glance.

Weapon attachments could also be added, according to Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks. It has been rumored for many seasons now, and with the advent of this major phase of the storyline, adding this new feature makes a lot of sense.

Expand Tweet

Another major project that could be introduced soon would be the "Rocket Racing'' mode. It draws a lot of inspiration from Rocket League and may feature a global leaderboard, vehicle customization, and AI drivers.

Lastly, the Chapter 5 map was also supposedly leaked a few weeks ago. According to leakers/data miners, this could be the largest island yet. It may also feature a railway network and a cherry blossom biome. However, it's unclear if this hints at another Japanese theme.

Could history be repeated in Chapter 5?

Expand Tweet

Although the Rocket will again be launched from Dusty Divot during The Big Bang live event, things are different this time around. With the Time Machine attached to it, there's no telling what could happen. Even Slone's audio log does not reveal anything.

As such, the storyline in Chapter 5 could possibly be completely detached from the current timeline. There are a few theories that discuss what could happen, but without proper Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks or an official trailer, it's all speculation.

For the most part, everything that could happen after The Big Bang live event remains a mystery. The only thing certain is that Eminem will appear during the live event as the rapper and Epic Games have both released official teasers.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!