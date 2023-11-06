Fortnite leaks reveal Chapter 5 map could be the largest one yet

An unfinished version of the Fortnite Chapter 5 map was recently leaked. It is called Helios and features four distinct biomes - Sakura, Boreal Forest, Tundra, and Chaparral. It looks a lot like the OG map that is currently in play due to the excessive greenery. However, the map itself has nothing to showcase in terms of structures or buildings.

Only a vast network of roads are visible that stretch from one biome to the next. As of now, leakers/data miners have been unable to figure out how many Named Locations or Landmarks will exist on the map.

As mentioned, with it being an early build, information is very limited, but one thing has been ascertained - the map's size.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Chapter 5 map might possibly be the largest island to date

According to 3D artist koooooomar, the Fortnite Chapter 5 map is the largest one to date. It covers an area of close to 3,500 meters. In a side-by-side comparison with the Chapter 4 map, it is easy to see just how larger the upcoming one will be. From a top-down view, the difference may not seem significant, but once on the ground, it will be noticeable.

While the island will be larger, the total playable area will be around 2,600 meters. This number has remained the same for years, but it is subject to change at Epic Games' discretion.

On that note, the region under shallow water is rather significant and will dictate the total playable area.

Nevertheless, this again all depends on what mobility items Epic Games plans on featuring in Chapter 5, Season 1. If they add in things such as the Rocket Ram and Kinetic Blade, shallow water will not be an obstacle in the least. Vehicles such as Motorboats will also make traversal easy.

Ziplines will likely be present as well. Players will be able to use them to rapidly cross water bodies and/or inaccessible terrain. If Reality Augments are added back to the mix, they too will provide mobility and make crossing shallow water easy.

Will swimming be re-enabled in Fortnite Chapter 5?

To make OG Fortnite feel like the good old days, Epic Games has disabled swimming. When stepping into a large/deep water body, players are instantly eliminated. If they are playing with a team, their Reboot Card is automatically collected.

Moving forward, in Fortite Chapter 5, it's safe to assume that swimming will be re-enabled. Considering many regions of the map feature somewhat deep water bodies, swimming will be the easiest option to get across. If nothing else, it provides players with more alternatives when it comes to traversing the map.

