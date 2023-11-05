Fortnite Chapter 5 map leaked ahead of time

The Fortnite Chapter 5 map has been leaked ahead of time in an unfinished state. According to numerous leakes/data-miners, it is called Helios. The naming scheme deviates a lot as the old maps were called Athena, Apollo, Artemis, and Asteria respectively. For the time being, no Named Locations, Landmarks or structures are present on the map.

The only thing that is visible are a network or roads covering the whole island alongside different biomes. While seeing an unfinished map can be alarming there is no need to panic. Fortnite Chapter 5 will not be delayed.

This is without doubt an early rendition of the map that was leaked and not the latest version. With Chapter 4 Season 5 ending in less than a month's time, Epic Games has most definitely completed work on the new map. Worse case scenario, they are adding the finishing touches and checking that everything works as intended. That said, here is a bit of information about the Fortnite Chapter 5 map.

Fortnite Chapter 5 map will feature a Sakura Biome with Cherry Blossoms

A leaker/data-miner called Leeewii has showcased that the Fortnite Chapter 5 map will feature a Sakura Biome. This biome will consist of Cherry Blossoms and various other Japanese-themed structures. These will look similar to what was showcased in-game during Chapter 4 Season 2.

On that note, this information does not indicate that Lucky Landing will be featured on the map in any way. Epic Games will likely try to introduce a whole new plethora of new Named Locations to the map.

This takes into consideration that the entire timeline is likely going to be reset at the end of Chapter 4 Season 5. Everything from the past will be gone. This includes all legacy POIs.

Fortnite Chapter 5 map will mostly be green

Aside from the Sakura Biome, there are three other distinct biomes that have been identified thus far. Although they may look alike from a top-down view of the map, they are very different from each other.

According to leaker/data-miner Egyptian_Leaker, a Boreal Forest Biome, Tundra Biome, and Chaparral Biome will also be present on the map. Given that Winterfest 2023 will take place next season, having a Tundra Biome makes a lot of sense.

As for the Boreal Forest and Chaparral Biomes, players will have access to a lot of cover during a game. On the flipside, navigating these terrains and the flora that is present will take some practice. Nevertheless, it will be a change of pace from the current Chapter 4 Season 5 map and the start of a brand new adventure.

Note: The leaked version of the Chapter 5 map is subject to change upon Epic Games discretion.

