What map is Fortnite bringing back for Chapter 4 Season 5? Explained

The question, "What map is Fortnite bringing back for Chapter 4 Season 5?" has been on the minds of many players for the past couple of days. Ever since the rumors first began to spread about the return of the OG map, the community has not been able to compose themselves. Given how popular, and to a large extent, nostalgic the OG map is, having it return would be nothing short of spectacular.

Well, for those wishful thinkers and dreamers who wanted the OG map to make a comeback, it has come true. In a recent teaser showcased by Epic Games, Tilted Towers can be seen in the background. This is a clear indication of the return of the OG map and coincides with the "Rewind" theme and time travel. While Epic Games did not reveal much, leakers/data-miners most certainly have.

Epic Games is bringing back the OG Fortnite map for Chapter 4 Season 5

According to well-known leaker/data-miner StreamFNBR, Epic Games is bringing back the OG map in all it's glory. While at first it was assumed that it would be a mixture of the Chapter 4 Season 4 map and the OG one, that has now been dismissed entirely. The map that players will get to witness as downtime finishes on November 3, 2023 will be Chapter 1, but with small differences.

Certain Named Locations look different from how they looked back in Chapter 1. While many assume that this has been done for aesthetic purposes, it may have a deeper meaning. Given that the timeline is likely to be altered, these changes may have been implemented to accommodate the same. That being said, there are over 20 Named Locations and dozens of Landmarks for players to explore.

Based on the leaked Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG map, there will be quite a few biomes as well. This includes snow/ice, desert, grasslands, woodlands, mountains, and of course major cities such as Tilted Towers. The infamous Loot Lake into which Kevin The Cube had rolled into back in Chapter 1 is also present on the island.

Will there be major map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG?

Given that Chapter 4 Season 5 will end on November 3, 2023, there is not a lot of time or scope for map changes to be implemented. In fact, according to leakers/data-miners, there are two major updates for the upcoming season: v27.10 and v27.11. Although it is subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion, major map changes will not be viable.

The only exception to this rule is if the storyline dicates the map to be changed to reflect what is going on. This was done in Chapter 4 Season 4 when seismic activity started occurring and again in Chapter 4 Season 4 when Named Locationed belonging to Kado Thorne were added in. That said, apart from these two circumstances, map changes will be very limited.

Nevertheless, with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 only lasting just about a month, players will not feel the map become mundane by a long shot - especially considering they will be returning to the OG days of the game.

