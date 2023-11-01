Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks: Tilted Towers, OG map, Pump Shotgun, Battle Pass Skins, Traps, and more

Over the last few hours, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks have been flooding social media. Leakers/data-miners have been working tirelessly to obtain tidbits of information pertaining to the upcoming season. They have been able to showcase the upcoming Battle Pass, potential list of vehicles and mobility devices as well as a part of the loot pool.

However, the most important leak by far has been the confirmation of the OG Fortnite map making a return. It looks exactly as it did in Chapter 1 and features three distinct biomes. That said, here is a compilation of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks that players can expect to see in-game soon.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks have got the community hyped up

1) Tilted Towers is returning

Out of all the major Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, the most important one is the fact that Tilted Towers is making a return. Not the version of the Named Location that was featured in Chapter 3, but the original that was first featured in-game during Chapter 1.

This iconic and legendary Named Location will once again become the main attraction on the island. Although it may not look as glamorous as Mega City, it will feature a lot more heart and soul than a futuristic high-rise metropolis.

2) The OG Fortnite map will soon become a reality

Aside from Tilted Towers, it seems that Epic Games is adding back every major Named Location that was present in Chapter 1. Dusty Divot, Risky Reels, Pleasant Part, and Snobby Shores to name just a few. The OG Fortnite map was leaked a while ago, and the buzz around it has not yet died down. If this Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leak turns out to be true, players will have amazing Named Locations to explore in-game.

3) OG Pump Shotgun and Scar combo

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks. The OG Pump Shotgun and Scar will be making a return together. It has been roughly four years since these two weapons have been in the loot pool together. Once in-game, they will offer players unrivaled close-range and mid-range combat capabilities.

4) Battle Pass Outfits (Renegade Lynx, Omegarok, Spectra Knight, Lil' Split)

While Epic Games has revealed a few teasers for upcoming Battle Pass skins, not everything has been showcased as of yet. Thankfully, with the help of new Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, there is somewhat of a clear picture at hand. For the time being, three new OG Battle Pass Outfits can be confirmed: Renegade Lynx, Omegarok, Spectra Knight, and Lil' Split.

As the names suggest, these Outfits have been created taking inspiration from two different characters. Renegade Lynx has been inspired by Renegade Raider and Lynx, while Omegarok has been inspired by Omega and Ragnarok.

Spectra Knight seems to be a modern take on Black Knight, while Lil' Split is a combination of Peely and Lil Whip. That said, all of these Outfits will have Styles to choose from and should give players a taste of what OG Fortnite was all about.

5) Traps are coming back!

Traps are what made OG Fortnite what it was back in the day. They allowed players to eliminate opponents in unique ways. While offensive Traps are still a huge part of Save The World mode, they have not been seen in the Battle Royale mode for some time.

Thankfully, according to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, two Traps are planned to make a return: Spike Traps and Mounted Turrets. Players will be able to use these two offensively to make short work of opponents. However, it is left to be seen if they will be implemented in the Zero Build mode or limited to the OG Battle Royale mode.

6) Shopping Carts, Ballers, X-4 Stormwing, and Hoverboard

Perhaps the most hyped Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leak has to do with the fact that old mobility tools/devices and vehicles are making a return. These include Shopping Carts that were last seen in Chapter 2 Season 8, Ballers that were in-game during Chapter 3, and Planes that have not been seen in ages.

Hoverboards and ATKs will also be added to the Chapter 4 Season 5 island. Players will be able to use these in conjunction with Ziplines to cover great distances and escape from opponents with relative ease. They will also make gameplay extremely fun and allow wacky strategies to be implemented during combat.

7) Supply Drops FTW

Supply Drops have been in-game since the OG days, but were removed in Chapter 4. While the reasoning behind this was not clear, according to the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, they will be added back to the game soon. Players will be able to search them for high-tier loot. However, given how precious these are, be prepared to fight tooth and nail to secure one during a game.

