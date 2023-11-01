Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks all but confirm the return of the OG Pump Shotgun

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks have started to appear, and according to leakers/data miners, the beloved OG Pump Shotgun is making a triumphant return. While Epic Games has not confirmed the same, this information comes from the leaked key art that was posted online a short while ago. In it, a variant of Omega Knight called Spectra Knight can be seen carrying the weapon.

Based on the image, the weapon seems to be the exact OG version that was first introduced to the game in Chapter 1. However, given that the developers tend to alter stats every now and then, it may not be a one-shot weapon when added to the game.

Nevertheless, given that the OG Pump Shotgun has been a fan-favorite since the early days, this is amazing news, but that's not all.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite OG Pump Shotgun is not alone in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Expand Tweet

If the return of the OG Pump Shotgun is not enough to break the internet and send the community into a frenzy, accompanying it will be the Scar. This classic AR has been the backbone of mid-range combat since the early days. According to veteran leaker/HYPEX, the OG Pump Shotgun and the Scar combination have not been seen in roughly four years.

For this reason, it's easy to see why fans are beyond hyped for the return of these two weapons. That being said, according to lore-keeper FNChiefAko, while these two weapons are making a return, they will look slightly different than the originals. This is because Epic Games will be polishing their looks to make them feel a bit more modern. This will take advantage of the Unreal Engine 5.1. But that's not all.

The OG loot pool is making a comeback as well

Expand Tweet

Aside from the OG Pump Shotgun and Scar, thanks to the latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks, it's rumored that the OG loot pool is coming back as well. Items/weapons such as the LMG, Chug Splashes, Turrets, Traps, Ballers, ATKs, Shopping Carts, and Planes will all be featured in-game.

While some of these items/weapons and vehicles have been seen in-game in more recent times, Traps have not been seen in years. These items made the game popular back in the day and will likely do so again in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. It will be great to see them back in action once the downtime ends on November 3, 2023.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!