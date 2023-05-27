Fortnite player says old graphics are better than new, fandom war ensues

Fortnite has graphically evolved over the years to become one of the best free-to-play games that exists. After implementing Unreal Engine 5.1 at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the game looks unreal in the truest sense. While it does require a high-end PC or console to play on maxed-out settings, it's undoubtedly a visual treat. However, not everyone seems to agree with this mindset.

Despite the game featuring a day-night cycle, visually stunning biomes, and a functional weather system in Mega City, this doesn't seem to be enough. According to a few OG players that have been around since Chapter 1, the game looked better back in the day when utilizing older graphical assets. But given that Epic Games has to keep up with the present-day trend, things cannot remain the same.

Nevertheless, a few hours ago, a Reddit user by the name of u/Monkey_69_420 posted a side-by-side comparison of two different versions of Fortnite and stated that the older graphics were better. This, to an extent, has led to an all-out feud of sorts on the social media platform.

"Very controversial opinion, I LOVE Fortnite’s old graphics"

Based on the feedback from the community, critics, and professional gamers, the newer Unreal Engine 5.1 graphics in Fortnite are groundbreaking. Given how much work has gone into creating the assets that are now present in the game, it's obvious that the older graphics don't quite compare.

While it might be an option nonetheless, as it stands, it's rather a false notion or presume as such. With the developers wanting to maintain pace with their competitors, gameplay and graphics will have to evolve over time. This process cannot be stopped or else the game itself will fall flat. Here's what a few players had to say:

On the flip side of the notion that the newer graphics are better, some argue that the older version was far superior in every way. Here's what a few of them have to say:

Judging by the comments, it's clear that despite the present graphics in Fortnite being superior in many ways, the older style is still appreciated by some.

According to fans, the older graphics was what made Fortnite popular, and without it, the game feels like every other Battle Royale that's out there. While this is not necessarily true, it makes sense. One Redditor by the name of u/shoukabir summed up the situation perfectly by saying:

"People don’t want the “old” graphics that made the game stand out. You can still do that by literally turning off all the new lighting settings. What people REALLY want is a flashback to the time that no longer exists. That's one of the main reasons people aren't looking ahead with this game only backwards."

With all that being said, those who want an OG Fortnite experience should not be looking at the Battle Royale mode. With assets being rotated in and out every season, change is constant. Instead of wanting something that will never return or expecting things to revert to the old ways, the best option would be to play Save The World mode.

While it has been graphically modified over the years, this mode mostly stays true to the early days of the game. Given that there are several locations to explore and the fact that Battle Pass XP can be gained in this mode, it's an OG's dream come true.

Poll : 0 votes