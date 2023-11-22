"Playing Fortnite with your grandma": Eminem releases official teaser for upcoming collaboration

During the Fortnite Downtime for update v27.11, leakers/data-miners hinted that Eminem would be collaborating with Epic Games. The crossover in question would seemingly put the rapper in the center of the upcoming Big Bang live event. An Outfit with several Styles was also leaked. Despite the mounting evidence, not everyone was convinced.

A few hours after downtime ended, Eminem posted a video on the social media platform known as X. The teaser in question uses a few lines from his song "Tone Deaf," which was released in 2020.

With the new rating system coming into place, it seems that the artist took the liberty of using an uncensored version of the song for the teaser. For this reason, Fortnite has not yet shared the teaser on their official page. Nevertheless, it confirms Eminem's involvement in The Big Bang live event.

"Calling all grandmas 12.2": Eminem confirms his association with the Fortnite Big Bang live event

In the teaser, the caption reads "Calling all grandmas 12.2". While the words are a direct reference to the song, the date is a reference to The Big Bang live event. Epic Games also released the official date for the event via a post on the social media platform X. It's not surprising that the dates are the same.

Hene, this is not a mere coincidence and confirms that Eminem will play a part in the upcoming Big Bang live event. In fact, veteran leaker/data-miners have even uncovered evidence that the Eminem Loading Screen is the key-art for the end of season live event.

What role could Eminem play in the Fortnite Big Bang live event?

Despite Eminem confirming that he will play an active role in the upcoming Big Bang live event, the specifics are unknown. The last major in-game collaboration with an artist was with Ariana Grande. Her live event was limited to a musical experience and not an end of season live event.

Eninem however, has confirmed that his collaboration with Fortnite will extend to the end of season live event - The Big Bang. As such, many are speculating that it will be a musical send off for Chapter 4 Season 5.

The live event could conclude with a performance from the rapper. Alternatively, he may be the one to split open the Omniverse as many are speculating. This, in theory, would set the stage for universes to collide and open doors to new experiences.

All said and done, this has left players baffled as the artist is not part of the storyline in any way. Furthermore, with Epic Games hinting at LEGO, Rocket League Racing, and the Fortnite Festival being showcased during the live event, there is no telling what to expect.

Nevertheless, since this will be the first live event since the end of Chapter 3, the community is excited about the possibilities. Chapter 5 truly seems to be a fresh new start for the Metaverse and will likely expand upon things in a massive way.

That said, it's left to be seen in which direction Epic Games takes this Battle Royale over the course of the next few months. With so much happening at once, there is a lot to process, but will give newer players more options when it comes to gameplay.

