Fortnite x LEGO collaboration officially announced, here's everything to know

Fortnite and LEGO fans alike have reason to celebrate as the long-rumored and highly talked about collaboration between the two iconic brands has officially been confirmed. While it was earlier alleged that the partnership will launch on December 7 as a game mode, there is no official confirmation. Recent leaks from X user @Wensoing and official announcements from Epic Games have hinted at a massive crossover that extends beyond mere aesthetics and cosmetics.

The confirmation for the collaboration comes in the form of a tweet from the official LEGO Twitter account, an image of the previously leaked LEGO Llama that is based on the game's beloved mascot. New leaks have also suggested that the collaboration will have a role to play in the upcoming Big Bang live event.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information present is thus subject to change.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Everything leaked about Fortnite x LEGO collaboration so far

Expand Tweet

Now that the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration has been officially announced, let's go over the leaks that have come out thus far.

A standout feature potentially coming to the LEGO collaboration is a Creative Mode. This is reminiscent of Minecraft, where players can soar through the virtual skies, constructing whatever they want, limited only by their imagination.

The mode is also set to bring the ability to craft Dynamite, probably using LEGO Bricks. These additions are sure to add an extra layer of interactivity to the game, allowing players to unleash explosive creativity with the new collaboration.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Fortnite x LEGO collaboration is also speculated to incorporate LEGO physics into the gameplay. As players explore the themed environment in Fortnite, destroying Palm and Oak Trees will trigger blocky physics, adding a special touch to the destruction and building mechanics of the new collaboration.

Expand Tweet

Players will be able to spawn rifts, and geysers may also make an appearance, adding new and exciting elements to the already-packed LEGO game mode.

The collaboration will bring dynamic weather events like Thunder Storms to the game, where players can be struck by lightning. This will add an unpredictable twist to the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration.

Expand Tweet

The mode will also have different weathers, and it is being reported that environmental challenges will come into play as players navigate areas that have extreme temperatures. Staying in regions with high or low temperatures will result in their HP draining, either due to freezing or overheating; this will add a layer of strategy and caution to the gameplay.

Expand Tweet

The collaboration will offer players the chance to don the LEGO Skeleton Minifig as an outfit, allowing for a unique and customizable appearance in the game mode. On top of this, they can encounter hostile "Falcon Knight" NPCs, complete with voices, adding an element of combat and challenge for the community.

Last but not least, it has also been reported that the collaboration will bring a range of LEGO-inspired consumables to the Fortnite Chapter 5 game mode. From unique items like Slapberry and Snowberry to familiar fruits like Banana and Apple, players will have a vast array of themed consumables to enhance their experience.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!