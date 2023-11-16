Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks suggest collaboration with Invincible

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster full of surprises, and the latest leaks suggest an epic crossover with the Amazon Prime series, Invincible. Speculations are rife as data miners have uncovered new skins and cosmetics regarding collaboration with the critically acclaimed superhero comic book and animated series.

Fortnite has a history of delivering exciting and innovative collaborations, bringing beloved characters from other universes into the game. This is no less as the leaks surrounding the collaboration include skins for Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man, sparking immense excitement among fans of the series.

The Invincible universe reportedly making its way to Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The titular character, Invincible, is supposedly set to make a striking appearance as a playable skin in the game, according to files found in the new update. Known for his simple yet effective yellow and blue superhero suit (and superpowers, of course), Invincible is sure to bring a fresh dynamic to the game's already vast array of characters. Players can expect emotes and other cosmetics to accompany this skin.

Expand Tweet

Omni-Man, one of the central figures in the Invincible series, is also reported to be added to the game. With his distinct superhero attire and formidable presence, Omni-Man is poised to become a highly coveted skin in the game's universe, and players can anticipate experiencing the might and power of Omni-Man in the heat of battle.

Expand Tweet

Completing the trio of skins from the Invincible universe is Atom Eve, the superhero who is known for her ability to manipulate matter at an atomic level and use those powers for energy blasts and force fields. Her inclusion in the game could hint at mythic weapons based on her elemental powers with her bright pink outfit, adding a stylish flair to the game's character roster.

With the news of the potential collaboration, the Fortnite community is buzzing with excitement. Fans of the Invincible series and Fortnite alike are eager to see how these iconic and colorful characters will be seamlessly integrated into the game. The prospect of exploring the island and engaging in intense battles as characters from the show are sure to ignite anticipation for the memorable crossover.

While leaks can offer a glimpse of what's to come, Epic Games is likely to reveal more details regarding it as the season progresses. The collaboration with the Invincible universe also opens up possibilities for unique challenges, in-game events, and additional content that could further the connection between the two universes.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!