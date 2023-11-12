Fortnite community wants OG Llamas to remain in-game, here's why

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has been amazing in every way thus far. It has shattered expectations and the concurrent player count which now stands at over six million. While the major chances are still creating waves in the community, it's the smaller ones that are truly being appreciated. Players have unanimously agreed that the OG Llamas are the best.

As such, they should be carried over to Fortnite Chapter 5 and implemented in-game. It would seem that despite being old, the community loves them as they are. On that note, OG Llamas are not fancy in any way, but they are better for the most part, here's why.

OG Fortnite Llamas are better than than modern Llamas in every way

There is a reason why the Fortnite community wants OG Llamas to remain in-game and it mostly has to do with simplicity. Unlike modern Llamas that were introduced towards the end of Chapter 2, the OG version is very simple and basic in nature.

They are not sentient and only function as static loot boxes. Players do not need to chase them around the map to eliminate them, which in turn makes getting the loot easier. In many cases, chasing a Llama across the island is not a sound tactical strategy and may lead to the player being giving away their location.

Furthermore, since they can be Searched for loot or outright destroyed using a Pickaxe, this makes them highly valuable. Players can save on ammo and time since they do not need to use the run-and-gun method to eliminate them. Here's what a few Fortnite community members have to say about it:

As seen from the comments, OG Llamas are the best when it comes to obtaining loot. Since the entire process is simplified, it just makes more sense. Admittedly, while the modern Llamas are no doubt cool to look at prancing about, on a functional level, they fail to serve their purpose in certain situations.

Nevertheless, a few players did voice their opinion about them and stated that they are better than the OG Llama. Here are a few comments from the other side of the fence:

With all that being said, one thing is clear - Llamas will always have a special place in Fortnite. Be it the OG or the modern version. Sadly, there is some bad news for players who prefer OG Llamas, but it's not the end of the Metaverse.

Will OG Llamas be implemented in Fortnite Chapter 5?

For those wondering if OG Llamas will make it to Chapter 5, the answer is probably going to be no. Epic Games will revert to a modern setting which will include having the newer version of Loot Llamas added back to the game.

They will once again be able to move about the island and Rift to safety when attacked. As annoying as this may be, players will have to adjust as it will become the norm in just a few days.

That being said, modern Llamas can be eliminated without using weapons. Ramming into them using vehicles and hitting them on the head to stun them, will make it easier to obtain the loot they harbor. Just remember to be quick about it as they will Rift away after taking a certain amount of damage.

