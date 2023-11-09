Best weapon loadout in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has transported players back to the origins of the game, allowing them to relive the golden days on the beloved OG map. However, that isn't the only classic thing returning this season, as the title has reverted to a simpler loot pool reminiscent of the earlier days of the game.

In Chapter 4 Season 5, the game offers a plethora of weapons that not only have their unique attributes and advantages but also carry nostalgia of the early days with them.

In this article, we'll delve into the must-have choices for your loadout, breaking down their strengths and attributes and when to utilize them for maximum impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Must have items and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

1) Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

Adaptable and useful for multiple situations, the Assault Rifle (AR) stands as the cornerstone of any weapon loadout. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, players have a choice between burst ARs and fully automatic ARs, and the fully automatic ones are undoubtedly the preferred choice due to their consistent damage output and exceptional accuracy.

Whether you're engaged in long-range combat or need a follow-up to your shotgun, an automatic Assault Rifle can do it all. For even better performance, the Epic and Legendary rarities bolster the accuracy and damage of the base Assault Rifle.

2) Pump Shotgun

Pump Shotgun (Image via Epic Games)

Shotguns are one of the most important aspects when it comes to combat in Fortnite, as it's necessary to have dominance when you're engaged in close quarters. While the current season presents players with a choice between the Tactical Shotgun and the Pump Shotgun, the latter is the preferred pick.

While the Tactical Shotgun boasts a higher fire rate and a larger magazine size, the Pump Shotgun's greater damage and more accurate aiming capabilities make it a much better choice than its Tactical counterpart.

Additionally, gamers can eliminate an enemy with a well-placed headshot if they're carrying the Legendary variant of the Pump Shotgun.

3) Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun (Image via Epic Games)

The Submachine Gun (SMG) is the go-to weapon of choice for close to mid-range engagements and fights for a majority of Fortnite players. Like most other categories of weapons, this season provides the community with a choice between the regular Submachine Gun and the Suppressed Submachine Gun, with both being excellent options if you wanna dish out quick damage.

That said, between the two, it is better to opt for the regular Submachine Gun instead of its Suppressed counterpart, as the regular SMG provides players with a slightly higher fire rate and superior accuracy.

The Submachine Gun can also complement your shotgun, delivering a barrage of bullets following a swift yet powerful shotgun blast.

4) Grappler

Grappler (Image via Epic Games)

The element of surprise and superior mobility is a critical factor when it comes to Fortnite's fast-paced action. While the Rift-To-Go can provide players with the ability to rotate to further locations and escape the storm, the Grappler gives both mobility and combat advantages. This stems from the fact that it allows gamers to reposition themselves, enabling them to initiate surprise attacks, escape sticky situations, or seize the high-ground advantage.

5) A healing item

Small Shield Potion and Big Shield Potion (Image via Epic Games)

As every player knows, survivability is a key element of success in Fortnite. It is essential to allocate a slot in your inventory for healing items, such as Small Shield Potions, Big Shield Potions, Med Kits, Bandages, or Chug Jugs. These items can serve as a much-needed lifeline, and items like Small Shield Potions can allow you to heal quickly during an ongoing engagement.

