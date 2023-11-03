Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Patch Notes: Tilted Towers, Pump Shotgun, OG Llamas, Battle Pass Outfits, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has finally arrived, and it is poised to take players on a nostalgic journey back to Chapter 1. The sheer amount of content being added, mixed with the nostalgia of classic and OG elements of the game, has the community hyped to jump back into the early days of the game. Additionally, with the new content also comes new cosmetics and collaborations to look forward to.

With so much new and returning Fortnite content, it's hard to keep track of everything that has been implemented in the new update. To help with that, this article lists a compilation of everything this time-traveling season brings us.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5: New content and changes

1) New collaboration with Stranger Things - Eleven and Steve Harrington coming to the Island

In an exciting development, an alleged leak from ShiinaBR has reported that beloved characters Eleven and Steve Harrington from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things will be making their way to the Fortnite island in Chapter 4 Season 5.

While previous characters like Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon have come to the game before, this new collaboration is sure to excite fans of the game and show alike.

2) New Battle Pass skins - A fusion of classic skins

The Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass introduces a lineup of skins that blend classic characters to create new and exciting combinations that are sure to intrigue players. The skins will be part of the new OG Pass coming in Chapter 4 Season 5 and will include amalgamations like Omegarok (Omega and Ragnarok) and Renegade Lynx (Renegade Raider and Lynx).

3) OG weapons and items return to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 5

The new season also brings back a selection of classic weapons and items that players remember fondly from earlier seasons. These familiar items include the OG Pump Shotgun, a classic weapon from the game's history that is known for its high damage.

Other returning weapons are the OG Assault Rifle and Hunting Rifle, long-range classics that will undoubtedly be well-received by the community.

However, the season doesn't just bring back weapons, as utility items from the game's earlier seasons are also making its return. The items making a triumphant return are the Grappler, Traps, and Boogie Bombs, all of which will be added to the loot pool when the servers go back up. And it doesn't end there, as the OG Llamas are also returning to the game.

4) Iconic named locations return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

The return to the Chapter 1 map offers players a chance to revisit iconic named locations that have left a lasting impression in the game's history. Some of the fan-favorite destinations returning include the ever-popular Tilted Towers, the quirky fast-food-based Greasy Grove, and the drive-in theatre of Risky Reels.

5) Old vehicles return to the game reimagined for Chapter 4 Season 5

Classic vehicles that players hold close to their hearts from previous seasons are also making a return to the game in Chapter 4 Season 5. The versatile All Terrain Karts, capable of carrying a whole squad, will be returning to the island alongside the quirky and lighthearted Shopping Carts.

