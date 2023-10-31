Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks hint at Planes returning

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is turning out to be fascinating. Based on everything that's been seen so far, there's a high chance that planes will also be added to the new season. With planes coming back, the overall gameplay will receive a major upgrade, and players will start coming up with creative ways to move around the map with these vehicles and eliminate other players with them.

Planes were important during the early days of Fortnite. But what are the indicators that hint at their return to Chapter 4 Season 5?

Planes could make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

While these planes weren't spotted in the game files yet, they were seen in one of the images that were shared by Epic Games. In the absence of any concrete information from the developers, it can be considered a leak. The developers might not even release this feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 at all.

With numerous augments available in the game, it'll be worth seeing if any of them will interact with these planes in any possible way. It's also worth noting that several limited-time modes included planes. If they do go live in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, these modes could also be returning at a later date.

Based on all the information that's available so far, there's a high chance that a lot of elements that were previously available in the game will also go live during the new season. For example, three skins, including the Cuddle Team Leader and Peely, will be a part of the Battle Pass that is set to go live in Chapter 4 Season 5.

Furthermore, there's a chance that traps will be available in the new season. To sum it up, Epic Games might be going back to the roots in the new season of their Battle Royale. It will be interesting to see how fans and players react to the new season once it is released.

