Fortnite Competitive all but confirms the return of Traps in Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chatper 4 Season 5 will see the return of a lot of mechanics and items that were present during the game's first season. From a set of OG skins, to some in-game mechanics, a lot of the items that were appreciated by the players will make a return once the new season goes live on November 3, 2023.

Traps were an interesting addition to the battle royale title. Although they've been vaulted for a while now, they could be used in a very creative manner, especially in builds. These Traps are scheduled to make a return in the new season.

Traps set to make a return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Although Traps do take up a spot in a player's inventory, they can be used in some really creative ways to score kills. When placed on any surface, they deal damage whenever someone steps on them, which kills the player instantly. If not kill, it causes severe damage that others can then take advantage of.

Alongside some OG skins from Fortnite Chapter 1, these Traps are also believed to make a return. What's interesting is that this isn't something that the dataminers discovered in the files. Instead, the official Competitive twitter account for the game posted a tweet asking players about their favorite Traps.

While there's not much to go on here, Epic Games is known to tease upcoming features and collaborations through tweets like these. So there's a high chance that the post actually confirms the arrival of the said Traps in the title.

If these Traps do make a return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, it will be interesting to see how players end up utilizing these items in their gameplay. Considering that the No-Build mode will most likely be there, it will be even more interesting to see how gamers work their way around these Traps when they cannot build their own structures.

Overall, the game seems to be going back to its glory days. Chapter 1 is often regarded as one of the best in the history of Epic Games' battle royale title. It will be worth seeing what elements the developers finally bring back to the new season from the said chapter, once Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 goes live on November 3.

