Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks hint at Stranger Things collaboration

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is less than a few hours away. Based on the information revealed by dataminers like iFireMonkey, a new Stranger Things crossover is on its way. Epic Games is known for its collaborations and has partnered with multiple franchises and popular stars from all around the world. Apart from the ability to build structures in Fortnite, these crossovers are among the unique selling points of this title.

This isn't the first time Fortnite is working with Stranger Things, either. With that in mind, it's worth going over what's new in this collaboration in Chapter 4 Season 5?

Everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Sesaon 5 Stranger Things collaboration

Information from BarbieharpFN and iFireMonkey suggests Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's Stranger Things collaboration will see the arrival of cosmetics related to Steve Harrington and Eleven. Based on previous collaborations with this franchise, those characters will be getting a skin each — along with a back bling, glider, and pickaxe.

Furthermore, these outfits are also likely to be sold as a bundle as well as individually. Based on how similar items were priced previously, the skins shouldn't cost more than 1,500 V-Bucks, whereas the bundles will be priced somewhere within the 2,000-3,000 V-Bucks range.

The dataminers have also revealed that the Demogorgon and Chief Hopper outfits will make a reappearance in the item shop in Chapter 4 Season 5. That said, it will be interesting to see if their prices remain the same as before once they come back to the item shop.

Unfortunately, the datamined information doesn't state when the Stranger Things collaboration will go live in Chapter 4 Season 5. That said, there's a high chance that this crossover content will indeed arrive in the new season itself.

While the information revealed by dataminers should be taken with a pinch of salt, the aforementioned ones have rarely been wrong in the past; the authenticity of their leaks will be verified the moment the new season goes live.

Chapter 4 Season 5 will take players back to the roots of this game. The season is being dubbed as "OG," and a lot of old items from Chapter 1 are making a comeback. This content includes some popular skins, weapons, planes, and more.

