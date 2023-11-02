Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG live event: Start time, what to expect, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is roughly 24 hours away, and as such, the community is on the edge. With the timeline resetting and returning to its roots, the anticipation is heavy. Old weapons, vehicles, mobility items, and the OG map itself are making a return. Unlike previous seasons, Epic Games has also taken the liberty of showcasing Battle Pass Outfits in all its glory.

However, for everything that is about to come, there will be an ending as well. According to leakers/data-miners, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG will end on December 3, 2023. For those wondering how things will end, that is where the upcoming live event comes into play. Files pertaining to an end-of-season event have been found in-game, and there are a few interesting things to note.

When will the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG live event start?

According to leakers/data-miners HYPEX and NotJulesDev, the Chapter 4 Season OG live event's countdown is slated to begin on November 21, 2023. This implies that there will be a huge build-up, considering that the season will only end on December 3, 2023. That said, the last day of the season should coincide with the live event. However, this may be subject to change, and with good reason.

According to the information at hand, the upcoming live event has some similarities with the one that occurred at "The End" of Chapter 1 Season X. There appears to be an extended downtime or "Night Night" that will spring into action as soon as the curtain falls. This indicates that servers could be offline for up to 24 hours before Chapter 5 Season 1 starts.

What can we expect from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG live event?

While there are a lot of speculations and rumors flying about, there is no concrete evidence to showcase what will unfold during the live event. However, given that this is a return to Chapter 1, many users are of the opinion that there will be another "Black Hole'' waiting for them at the end of the timeline.

While this is plausible to a large extent, it will feel like a repetition and is not something Epic Games would want to do. Given that this is the first live event since the start of Chapter 4, the developers will want to make it as memorable as possible.

How long will the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG live event last?

As with all live events of such caliber, this, too, will likely last well over 10 minutes. That said, this is subject to change depending on how the plot develops and what Epic Games has in mind in terms of interactiveness. If players will be able to dynamically affect the live event, it may be longer in nature.

Otherwise, it should wrap up within 10-15 minutes at most. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what Epic Games has in mind, considering they will be using Unreal Engine 5.1 to create the live event. On that note, it will likely look very different from what has been seen in-game thus far.

