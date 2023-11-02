Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG's release date has been confirmed multiple times to be November 3, 2023. Based on the patterns that Epic Games has showcased in the past, the official story should be revealed just as the servers are taken offline to start the downtime. That being said, with several official teasers and leaks flooding social media, there is already a good understanding as to what players can expect to see soon.

Nonetheless, many are unsure of when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG will actually go live. While the date is November 3, 2023, the exact time has not been given. Despite the lack of information, taking into account that Epic Games has been following a fixed pattern since the start of Chapter 4, there's enough information to form a rough outline for the official release time.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG release time

As mentioned, Epic Games is yet to confirm the official release time for Chapter 4 Season OG. Since they keep things under wraps until the very last moment, there's no way to be certain. But going by past Seasons and major updates, there is a pattern that they tend to follow or at least, adhere to every time. Most of the major updates occur in the early hours of the morning.

This is done to ensure that the bulk of the playerbase which are based in the United States of America can sleep during the downtime and subsequent update. By the time they wake up, the update is live and they do not have to wait for things to come to fruition. All they need to do is patch the game and get on with a match.

This time around, things should be no different. That being said, here are the likely release times for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG across all major time zones on November 3, 2023:

Pacific Standard Time : Friday, 12 am

: Friday, 12 am Mountain Time : Friday, 1 am

: Friday, 1 am Central Time : Friday, 2 am

: Friday, 2 am Eastern Time : Friday, 3 am

: Friday, 3 am Brazil, Rio :Friday, 4 am

:Friday, 4 am UTC : Friday, 7 am

: Friday, 7 am London, United Kingdom : Friday, 8 am

: Friday, 8 am Central European Time : Friday, 9 am

: Friday, 9 am India : Friday, 12:30 pm

: Friday, 12:30 pm China : Friday, 3 pm

: Friday, 3 pm Japan : Friday, 4 pm

: Friday, 4 pm Sydney, Australia : Friday, 5 pm

: Friday, 5 pm Auckland, New Zealand: Friday, 6 pm

Keep in mind that while the downtime is likely to occur at 3:00 AM Eastern Time, the Battle Pass will be discontinued beforehand. Based on the official information provided by Epic Games, it will be valid until 2:00 AM Eastern Time. For those who have yet to complete the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, this is your last chance to do so. Once it's vaulted, the rewards cannot be redeemed.

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG be delayed?

Given the recent leaks regarding Epic Games playtesting Chapter 4 Season OG's final build, it's safe to assume that things are on track. Furthermore, with teasers being sent out to content creators, the chances of things being delayed are slim to none.

Nevertheless, there is always the possibility of the downtime and update process being postponed due to technical errors. Howevers, given Epic Games' track record for the duration of Fortnite Chapter 4, nothing is likely to go wrong to delay things in a major way.

