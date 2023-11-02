Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG early patch notes: Tilted Towers returns, Battle Pass skins, map, Pump Shotgun, and more

Fortnite Season OG, the name given to Chapter 4 Season 5, is set to go live in the next few hours. Based on everything revealed so far, fans have a fair idea of what's set to go live in the latest season. While Epic Games is yet to release the patch notes for the season, here's a compilation of everything teased so far.

The Fortnite Season OG early patch notes are enough to gauge the mechanics of the new season. That said, here's a quick rundown of everything set to arrive in-game.

Fortnite update v27.00 early patch notes

The Fortnite v27.00 update is set to go live in a few hours. Before that, there will be a short downtime to prepare for the upcoming patch. Here's everything that's set to go live in Chapter 4 Season 5.

1) Tilted Towers returns

Tilted Towers has been one of the most popular locations in the game. In fact, it was vaulted for a short period of time, which led to players vehemently requesting its return. Tilted Towers returned to the island in different forms over various seasons, and its OG version will make a comeback in the Fortnite v27.00 update.

Coupled with that, some of the major locations from Chapter 1 will be making a return, much to the delight of the fans.

2) Pump Shotgun and additional weapons

Just like Tilted Towers, the Pump Shotgun is one of the most popular weapons in the game. As reflected in the early patch notes, the Pump Shotgun, along with some popular weapons and items from the previous chapters, is making a return in Chapter 4 Season 5. These selections also include the Stink Bomb and the P90.

3) Battle Pass cosmetics

The Battle Pass is one of the prime highlights of every season. Furthermore, this is the only way players can get their hands on some free cosmetics. A lot of older skins from Chapter 1 will return in the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass.

Coupled with that, the presence of hidden Battle Stars in the game files has led to speculation that developers will be reverting to the Battle Stars format from the initial few seasons.

4) Planes

In one of the images revealed by Epic Games, planes were spotted. Developers are known for teasing upcoming items through random tweets. Given that planes were spotted in the image, these vehicles could also make an appearance in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

They might be added to the map or come later on as a part of some specific LTM throughout the season. In summation, the vehicles will make a return in some capacity.

5) Supply drops

For any Battle Royale, supply drops are an important part of the gameplay mechanic. Fortnite also had these supply drops, but they were vaulted at the start of Chapter 4. These drops will return in Season OG, making it one of the most popular additions in the new season.

Despite not covering everything, these Fortnite early patch notes are enough to give a fair idea of the items making their way to Season OG.

