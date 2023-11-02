Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leaks hint at return of Battle Stars

Battle Stars have always been a part of Fortnite ever since the Battle Pass was introduced in the game. However, their function has been tweaked and modified over the seasons. Certain leaks, however, have speculated that Epic Games will be reverting to the old Battle Star mechanic in Chapter 4 Season 5.

These Battle Stars have played a pivotal role when it comes to leveling up the Battle Pass. That said, here's how the Battle Stars will probably work in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

Epic Games to introduce old Battle Star formula in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

When the Battle Pass was first introduced, players had to complete matches and earn Battle Stars. These items were then used to unlock tiers in the Battle Pass. While not directly associated with the cosmetic unlocks, they were connected with the tiers.

However, that was removed in Chapter 2 Season 1, and reintroduced in Chapter 2 Season 7, resulting in the current form. A few Battle Stars were hidden on the map as well. Players would have to seek them out to get their hands on some additional XP. These stars would be rotated weekly, with hints about their location hidden in the loading screens.

While it's unclear if Epic Games will introduce these hidden Battle Stars in Chapter 4 Season 5 or rework the entire system, leaks suggest they'll be making a return nevertheless. It will be interesting to see how these function in the new season.

Since the XP grind is slightly tedious, players will definitely appreciate the bonuses provided by these hidden Battle Stars. Furthermore, with the developers reintegrating multiple features from previous seasons, especially Chapter 1, into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, a Battle Star system rework might just be in order.

A lot of older weapons and locations like Tilted Towers, are also making a comeback in this new season.

