Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5: Speculative list of every vaulted and unvaulted item

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is set to go live in a matter of hours. Every season, Epic Games adds a plethora of new weapons while vaulting some of the older ones. S5 will be no different. In fact, instead of adding too many new weapons, a lot of older ones will be making a return to the game after a long time in the new update.

To make space for these returning weapons, Epic Games will be locking away weapons that were available in-game during Chapter 4 Season 4. Here's a quick rundown of the content being vaulted and everything that will be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

All unvaulted and vaulted weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

While the new season is yet to go live, dataminers like notkrae have already uncovered information related to weapons and items returning in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. Pieces of content from Chapter 4 Season 4 will be vaulted and will probably be added back in later on.

That said, most of the weapons and items that are being unvaulted in the new season are as follows:

Weapons

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun (old variant)

Double Barrel Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Flint-Lock Pistol

Dual Pistols

Infantry Rifles

Grenade Launchers

Proximity Launcher

Drum Gun

LMG

Quad Launchers

Revolvers

Hand Cannon

P90

Suppressed SMG

Utilities

Grappler

Buried Treasure

Chug Jug

Junk Rift

Smoke Grenades

Bush

Glider Redeploy

Storm Flip

Stink Grenades

Impulse Greandes

Boogie Bombs

More weapons and items are expected to be unvaulted in the new season. However, the information pertaining to this content will be available once the new season has gone live. That said, there's always a chance that some of the weapons and items on the list above might not be available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 at launch. In that case, they'll be added to the game at a later date, but the chances of that happening are very low.

What's interesting is that almost every single weapon and item on the list above is a fan favorite, and players have been requesting Epic Games to unvault them because they were really fun to play with. Once the new update goes live, it will be interesting to see how gamers react to the returning content.

Furthermore, it's unclear if Epic Games will be making any adjustments to the weapon stats in the new patch. Most weapons in this title are highly balanced, and it will be interesting to see how players use them to bag a Victory Royale in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

