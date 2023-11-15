Fortnite update v27.10 early patch notes: X-4 Stormwing, Flint-Knock Pistol, bonus Battle Pass rewards, and more

Epic Games is gearing up for Fortnite OG's first significant update, v27.10, which is set to go live on November 16, 2023. The patch will bring back elements from Chapter 1 Seasons 7 and 8 into the game. Thanks to multiple sources and datamines, fans have an idea of what to expect

The primary focus of this update is the return of weapons and locations from Chapter 1 Season 7 and Season 8, including the Flint Knock pistol and Frosty Flights, the iconic location in the snow biome. Apart from these reintroductions, the patch will also bring new bonus rewards and cosmetics that are yet to be revealed.

Here's a list of everything likely coming in the upcoming v27.10 update.

Fortnite updates v27.10 early patch notes: Upcoming changes and content

1) Bonus Battle Pass rewards

Bonus Battle Pass rewards (Image via Fortnite)

According to the Fortnite v27.10 early patch notes, the hidden bonus Battle Pass rewards on Page 2 will be revealed in the update. Since this season's OG Battle Pass is shorter than the typical one, there are fewer secret rewards. However, the new rewards will surely add an extra layer of excitement to the game.

The v27.10 update also promises to bring new ranked cosmetics to the game, giving players a hint of what Epic Games has for them in this season’s ranked series.

2) Frosty Flights

Frosty Flights (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The new update is confirmed to bring back Chapter 1 Season 7's snow biome and its iconic military base, Frosty Flights. This location was immensely popular owing to its high chest and loot density and easy access to the X-4 Stormwing plane, one of the most powerful vehicles in the game.

The return of this beloved POI is sure to stir up nostalgia among players in the community.

3) X-4 Stormwing

The X-4 Stormwing (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The X-4 Stormwing, the iconic and powerful vehicle from Chapter 1 Season 7, is set to make a triumphant return to Fortnite with the new update.

The X-4 Stormwing joins the Quadcrasher and Hoverboards, which were added in the Season 6 hotfix. Players are excited to take to the skies in the plane when the update launches.

4) Flint-Knock Pistol

The Flint Knock Pistol (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Flint-Knock Pistol, a powerful pirate-based weapon from Chapter 1 Season 8, will be available in the game when the v27.10 update drops.

The Flint-Knock Pistol was one of the most fun-to-use and creative weapons in the game when it was released. Its return is sure to excite fans, both old and new, as the gun’s unique knockback mechanic can have more use than just damaging players.

5) Poison Dart and Itemized Glider Redeploy

The Poison Dart and Glider Redeploy (Image via Epic Games)

The Poison Dart trap was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. Despite not being the most useful item in the game, it was still a great way of catching opponents off-guard, causing constant poison damage for a short period of time.

On the other hand, the Itemized Glider Redeploy has a storied history, especially in special large team game modes like Team Rumble. It allows players to redeploy their gliders at will for traversal or to protect themselves from fall damage.

6) Potential challenges for the Lewis Hamilton collaboration

The Lewis Hamilton skin (Image via Epic Games)

The newly revealed Lewis Hamilton collaboration is set to bring the F1 icon to the game. While there are no challenges confirmed for the skin, Epic Games is sure to make the cosmetic fun to acquire.

While the skin is set to be released on November 17, v27.10 could potentially introduce challenges for it.

7) Possible files for the end-of-season event

Chapter 4 Season 5 is only around a month long, and there have already been hints at a live event towards the end of the season. It’s possible that the new update could include files related to the event and what the future of Fortnite holds.

