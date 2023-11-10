The Rocket is being built in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, reality may soon be reset

The Rocket is being rebuilt in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, but no one seems to know why. While the obvious reason would be that history is about to repeat itself, the future remains uncertain for the most part. With Slone and Agent Jones accelerating the timeline in-game, things may go awry. But that is not going to stop the current developments from occurring.

On that note, there is a slight difference this time around. In the original Chapter 1, the Rocket event led to the creation of the Black Hole event. This time around, the Rocket may do more than just create a Black Hole, and it all has to do with Kado Thorne's Time Machine.

The Time Machine will be strapped to the Rocket in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Although there's no Rocket as such to speak of (yet), things are coming into shape. A crane and scaffolding are proof that the warehouse at Dusty Divot is being modified. Given that this is the second week of Chapter 4 Season 5, construction has just begun.

Speaking of such, the Rocket, according to leakers/data-miners, will be modified. It seems that Kado Thorne's Time Machine will be strapped to the Rocket before it's launched.

Expand Tweet

Although this change is not yet visible in-game, pictures acquired from private servers showcase the changes over time. That said, by the end of the current season, the Rocket will be ready to launch, but here is where things get fuzzy.

The original Rocket in Chapter 1 led to the Black Hole event. This led to reality being 'remixed' and reassembled in Chapter 2. Essentially, it created a new remixed reality for players to explore, but that may not be the case this time around.

"They are speeding up the end of the world?”

Expand Tweet

While the Black Hole will lead to a new reality, the introduction of the Time Machine may allow Slone and Agent Jones to select a specific point in time. Epic Games seemingly hinted at this via the Time-Brella Glider.

It has two dates mentioned on it:

May 4, 2024

June 8, 2068

While it is speculated that these dates correlate to timelines within Fortnite Chapter 1 itself, it could also be a hint at what the future holds. Within the in-game timeline, players could wind up in either the year 2024 or 2068.

Expand Tweet

Since time flows very differently in the Metaverse, using the Time Machine, it may be possible to arrive at a different past in-game - one that is untouched by The Last Reality. Since Innovator Slone and the others have been looking for a way to escape their grip since the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 - this may be the answer.

If such is the prevalent situation at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, players will be arriving at a brand new reality of an altered version of Chapter 2. A place in the timeline that is free from the influence of the Imagined Order, The Last Reality, and perhaps Geno as well.

Expand Tweet

By the looks of things, Fortnite Chapter 5 is going to be a huge step forward in whatever direction Epic Games takes the storyline. With the recent map leak already creating waves, expectations are high. The developers have to deliver on numerous fronts, and hopefully, none of it disappoints the community - including the upcoming live event.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!