Fortnite x LEGO collaboration details leaked ahead of Chapter 5

New leaks have surfaced for the upcoming Fortnite and LEGO collaboration that is set to debut in Chapter 5. Slated for a December 7 release, this innovative and impactful collaboration between the two universes will potentially bring a fresh and blocky perspective to the game's landscape, allowing players to experience elements from the LEGO universe in-game.

A new leak has listed a slew of details and has provided a sneak peek into what players can expect from the upcoming collaboration. If these details are to be believed, it is set to be one of the biggest and most ambitious collaborations in Fortnite history.

New Fortnite x LEGO leaks provide a clearer look at the collaboration

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

A standout feature of the collaboration is the potential opportunity for players to step into the game as an actual LEGO character. Embracing the iconic aesthetic of the LEGO universe, players will supposedly be able to explore the game's landscape with a unique perspective, immersing themselves in a world where everything is assembled from LEGO bricks.

The new collaboration will also reportedly introduce a creative building system to the game, allowing players to mine props and ores around the map. Players will potentially be armed with a building tool boasting nine slots, possibly allowing them to construct an array of structures.

On top of that, the addition of a Creative Mode could elevate the building experience, providing a sandbox where players can unleash their creativity.

Expand Tweet

The collaboration will also supposedly introduce an HP system and an Energy system, adding a lot of strategic depth to the gameplay. Beds, complete with curtains, will reportedly serve as regenerative stations, allowing players to replenish both HP and Energy, with the introduction of a possible "Sleep Voting" feature adding an element of cooperative gaming to the community.

The Fortnite x LEGO collaboration might introduce various interactive elements to the game's landscape. Vendors will possibly offer a selection of items for players to indulge in, while camps will serve as resting locations for players to strategize and recover. There is also the chance of inclusion of AI-controlled enemies, expanding the Fortnite experience beyond its usual battle royale formula.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the new collaboration game mode might incorporate a crafting system and an inventory, allowing players to create items and gather resources to aid them. LEGO versions of existing in-game emotes could also be added with the new collaboration, along with a new range of reactions and emotions, adding a layer of expression.

The leaked details surrounding the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration hint at a revolution in the game's ever-expanding saga. With a release date set for December 7, alongside the Fortnite Festival, players can potentially anticipate a unique and blocky adventure where innovation, creativity, and collaborative play take center stage.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!