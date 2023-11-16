Fortnite to introduce three new modes in Chapter 5, leaks suggest

Fortnite Chapter 5 is shaping up to be an unprecedented experience as a recent leak from prominent leaker HYPEX suggests the introduction of three exciting new game modes, each set to bring a unique factor. The leak has shared intriguing details, with the modes being LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and the highly anticipated Fortnite Festival.

These new game modes, especially the former two, come after multiple leaks hinting at a collaboraton with LEGO and Rocket League, respectively. These modes will integrate unique elements in an engaging and thrilling manner, while the festival is set to be a celebration like no other.

Long awaited Fortnite x LEGO mode to start in December, as per leaks

Epic Games' potential collaboration with LEGO promises to be an unprecedented blocky adventure that has been talked about for a while now. The LEGO collaboration mode is set to debut on December 7, allowing players to experience the game in a whole new way. On top of this, the rewards will be made available at 9 AM ET on December 7.

In this mode, players can expect a uniquely designed LEGO-inspired open world, complete with brick-built landscapes, skins, NPCs, and supposed challenges that capture the essence of the game and the iconic LEGO brand. From crafting structures with LEGO bricks to unlocking exclusive rewards, it is poised to be one of the most immersive and creative additions to the game.

Rocket League coming to Fortnite via new Rocket Racing mode

On December 8, the Rocket League universe will potentially make its way to the battle royale title once more with the introduction of the Rocket Racing mode. Get ready to rev your engines and hit the tracks as it will supposedly infuse adrenaline-fueled racing with the Fortnite experience.

Leaked details indicate that Rocket Racing's rewards will be made fully accessible on December 8 at 9 AM ET. This mode will potentially feature anticipated dynamic tracks, high-speed rocket-powered vehicles, and a racing atmosphere that adds a fresh twist to the game.

Fortnite Festival to bring a celebration like never before

The Fortnite Festival mode is poised to be the grand finale of this trio of new modes, set to take center stage on December 9. Leaks suggest that it will be a celebration like never before, potentially featuring a range of in-game challenges, activities, and exclusive rewards. Additionally, the festival rewards will be fully accessible at 9 AM ET on December 9, ensuring players know when to go for their hard-earned loot.

From potential festival-themed skins to interactive events, the mode aims to create lasting memories when Chapter 5 rolls around.

