Fortnite x rocket racing could feature car cosmetics, leaderboard, map voting, and more, leaks suggest

Fortnite x rocket racing has been the talk of the town for a while now. Ever since Octane was imported from Rocket League to the Battle Royale mode in Chapter 3, it was speculated that Epic Games could be up to something. However, the first true nuggets of information only started to appear during Chapter 4. Details about a dedicated racing mode began leaking online.

At first, it was speculated that this would be introduced for Creative using Unreal Engine 5. However, as time went on and more information came to light, it seemed that Epic Games was working on a completely new game mode, likely to be released during the first week of Chapter 5, Season 1.

According to new leaks, there is a lot to expect from this new game mode. This article explores more.

Fortnite x rocket racing could usher in "Need for Speed" in the Metaverse

Rocket League is already big, but Epic Games has been working to raise the bar even further. The upcoming rocket racing mode could provide players with a playground dedicated to all things race-related. This would exist within Fortnite's ecosystem, making it more accessible to millions of players.

According to leakers/data miners Krowe_moh and SpushFNBR, rocket racing could allow players to customize their vehicles. Parts such as the car's body, wheels, and even the booster trail could be customizable.

This may include other aspects, such as performance tweaking, but that remains unknown for the time being.

The upcoming mode could also feature a global leaderboard. In theory, players could use this to keep track of who's in the lead, which may potentially be used to create a rank system of sorts as well.

The mode could also have custom lobbies, driver reactions (possibility Emotes), and map voting. In a way, it would appear that Epic Games drew heavy inspiration from the Need for Speed franchise, but that's not all.

Fortnite x rocket racing could feature AI

In addition to the aforementioned features, according to leakers/data miners, Epic Games could make use of AI. Fortnite x rocket racing game mode could potentially feature AI drivers.

It's unclear if these will be scripted or if their skills are learned before evolving based on experience. Given that the LEGO game mode could potentially feature procedural generation, having AI in Fortnite is not too outlandish to imagine.

If anything, the introduction of AI would make gameplay interesting for players. They would have to adapt, and in a way, this would help them become more skilled at racing.

This soft skill could potentially be used to improve other racing video games such as Forza and Need for Speed. That said, with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 barely a week away, players won't have to wait long to experience the new mode first-hand.

