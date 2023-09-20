Need for Speed developer Criterion Games joins EA Entertainment to work on Battlefield franchise

Criterion Games will be joining Electronic Arts (EA) Entertainment to work on the Battlefield franchise. The studio has previously worked on multiple Need for Speed titles and the famous Burnout Paradise! The studio previously worked on Battlefield as well, but just on the vehicles. Based on the information revealed in a recent press release, Criterion Games will be fully committed to developing newer titles in EA's FPS franchise.

Although this might do Battlefield a world of good, many have raised concerns about the development of the Need for Speed titles.

So what does EA have to say about this? Will Criterion Games work on Battlefield and Need for Speed simultaneously?

Criterion Games to be fully committed to Battlefield

In the recent press release by Electronic Arts, Vince Zampella, the group General Manager for Star Wars Jedi, Need for Speed, and Battlefield, mentioned that the company was going all-in with their development plans for their FPS title. This was the reason why the company was bringing Criterion Games on board.

While they'll primarily be focusing on Battlefield, they will also continue to develop Need for Speed titles as well. The single-player games in the popular FPS franchise have seen a good amount of success.

However, it's the live service game that has continuously been in a rough spot. From connectivity issues to the lack of players, Battlefield 2042's playerbase has declined considerably.

As for the announcement with respect to Criterion Studios being brought on board, here's what Vince Zampella had to say:

"As we’ve said before, we’re all-in on Battlefield. Today, Criterion is added to our world-class Battlefield studios dedicated to ushering in a new era for the franchise. The majority of the team will be working alongside DICE, Ripple Effect, and Ridgeline that are led by Byron Beede, GM of Battlefield."

He further went on to state that there will be a core group that will continue to work on the Need for Speed franchise. Under Criterion Games, EA's popular street racing franchise has seen quite some success, so hopefully Battlefield will also benefit from the same.

He said:

"But you might not know I have a passion for cars, which also makes Criterion a perfect match for me to explore another genre in gaming that I love. I’m really looking forward to working with a core group as we shape what’s next for the franchise."

While the names and details of the upcoming titles in both franchises have been under wraps for now, more information should be available in the upcoming days.