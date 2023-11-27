Fortnite Rocket event has already started glitching the map

Epic Games has officially teased what could be the first stage of the upcoming Fortnite Big Bang live event. It showcases the Rocket being launched, but it appears to be glitching. This could be due to the fact that the Time Machine is attached to it. As such, with history repeating itself, the community has dubbed this teaser as the "Fortnite Rocket'' event.

While the Rocket being launched is a sign of what is to come, players noticed something weird. While the video showcases the Rocket glitching to an extent, it also shows major map changes.

Given that the Rocket is located nowhere near Loot Lake, seeing the floating island completely disappear along with Kevin The Cube is rather odd. While there is no explanation as to what could have happened, it likely has to do with the Time Machine.

"Where's Loot Lake Island?!" - Named Location goes missing in the Fortnite Rocket event teaser

It's not too uncommon for Epic Games to modify the map to make certain cinematic teasers. However, the removal of Loot Lake makes no sense. Since Dusty Divot (where the Rocket is being retrofitted) is not obstructed by the presence of Loot Lake, seeing it missing has alarmed community members.

While the general consensus is that the Named Location is hidden behind the smoke emitted from the Rocket, that does not seem to be the case. Many users have brightened the image/video and confirmed that Loot Lake is entirely missing from the teaser. Here is what a few of them have to say about the incident:

As seen from the comments, while there is a division in opinions, images have confirmed that it is indeed missing. However, the main question remains why? Did Epic Games remove the Loot Lake Named Location for cinematic effect, or will this occur in-game as well?

The curious case of Loot Lake

There are two theories that are plausible regarding this missing Named Location. The first takes a note from the past when the Rocket was launched for the first time in Fortnite Chapter 1.

To recreate the canon event that led to the formation of Chapter 2, the Meteor would have to hit the Zero Point. With Loot Island and Kevin The Cube blocking the way, removing them would make sense.

Thus, when The Big Bang or "Fortnite Rocket" event kicks off, players will likely be able to see this change reflected in-game.

Another theory states that the Time Machine has something to do with Loot Lake going missing. A user states that it may malfunction and cause the map to enter into different seasons.

This could explain why Loot Lake and Kevin The Cube are missing in the official teaser. Either way, players will not have to wait long to find out what happens as The Big Bang or "Fortnite Rocket'' live event will kick off on December 2, 2023.

When the dust settles, and everything returns to normalcy, Chapter 5 Season 1 will kick off and introduce a new phase of the ever-evolving storyline.

