Fortnite x LEGO leak hints at the return of crafting in Chapter 5

Crafting was first introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Akin to other survival games, using this mechanic, players could craft items and weapons using in-game resources. While this concept works well in an open-world setting, it wasn't successful in a Battle Royale. As such, the community disliked the mechanic, and it was removed by the end of Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fast forward to the end of Chapter 4 Season 5, leakers and data miners have found information within the game's files pertaining to crafting. According to iFireMonkey, Wensoing, and others, it could play a huge role in Chapter 5.

It could be part of the LEGO collaboration or the newly added game mode that will supposedly be revealed during The Big Bang live event. Based on the leaks at hand, crafting has been expanded vastly. Given that this mechanic could return after over two years, it's safe to assume that Epic Games has had time to work on it more thoroughly.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Crafting could be re-added to Fortnite Chapter 5

Expand Tweet

Thanks to the efforts of leakers and data miners, an extremely long list of craftable items has been leaked online. These include weapons, consumables, furniture, and other miscellaneous items.

Judging by the naming scheme, it also appears that certain items have different tiers associated with them. According to data miner iFireMonkey, there could be potentially six tiers, ranked from weakest to strongest:

Tier 1: Simple

Tier 2: Bony

Tier 3: Flexwood

Tier 4: Iron

Tier 5: Obsidian

Tier 6: Titanium

These could either be the actual names or placeholders. If so, they could be subject to change later. With there being different tiers, this indicates that there may be different tiers of crafting resources as well.

Expand Tweet

Each tier could likely be harder to obtain as they should provide better perks. For the time being, there is no information on how players will obtain resources associated with crafting.

That being said, while crafting is speculated to make a grand return, it may be very limited in nature, although that's not a bad thing.

Crafting could be limited to Fortnite LEGO in Chapter 5

Expand Tweet

As per the information provided by leakers and data miners, LEGO could have its own mode in Fortnite Chapter 5. Given the less-than-welcoming reception crafting received in Chapter 2 Season 6, it may not feature in the Battle Royale mode.

Furthermore, looking at the long list of craftable items, there aren't nearly enough resources in the Battle Royale mode that could be used to craft them all. If Epic Games did add more resources to the Battle Royale mode, it would make things rather confusing.

Nevertheless, Epic Games could implement crafting into the Fortnite Battle Royale mode, but in a limited capacity. Perhaps a few recipes to craft basic utility items wouldn't be a bad idea. In theory, this should allow new players to grasp the concept of crafting and help them learn on the fly.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!