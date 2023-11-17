Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks hint at upcoming Named Locations and Landmarks

According to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, new information about Fortnite Chapter 5 has come to light. It would seem that the codenames for upcoming Named Locations and Landmarks have possibly been leaked. Based on Wensoing's knowledge of the situation, the leaked codenames line up with the number of POIs that may be present on the map.

However, for the time being, there are no structures present on the leaked map. This is likely due to the fact that it is an old/unfinished version. Nevertheless, based on the information provided, at least 22 Named Locations/Landmarks will be present on the island in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Named Locations and Landmarks

New Named Locations and Landmarks are introduced at the start of every new major phase of the storyline, and Epic Games creates these POIs depending on the ongoing theme. While the theme of the upcoming season is not yet known, there is some idea as to what players can expect to see. Here's a list of all leaked Named Locations:

AbandonedMansion

AbandonedRuins

CostalCity

GrandGlacierHotel

MarinaTown

MountainVillage

Orchard

RiverCapital

RuralVillage

SocietyEstate

TennisClub

Judging by the codenames, there seems to be an abandoned mansion and ruins of some kind. There may also be a coastal city and a grand hotel, located somewhere in the snow/ice biome.

A township called Marina should also be present alongside two villages. There seems to be an orchid of sorts as well, but it's unclear what this could be. Lastly, there is some indication of there being a Tennis club located on the map and a posh society of sorts.

On that note, here is the list of all leaked Landmarks:

AbandonedVilla

CostalAirstrip

CostalRuins

CostalVilla

FishingSpot

LoversLodge

RaceCarFactory

ResearchStation

WindMill1-3

WindTurbines

Yacht

Coming to the Landmarks, there seem to be a lot of them located next to the coastline. There also seems to be one located off the coast as well, and it will likely be a Yacht. This is not new as something similar did exist in Chapter 2. It belonged to Midas and later Deadpool.

There is some indication that a research station and race-car factory will be present as well on the Fortnite Chapter 5 island. Wind turbines may also be present. They may look similar to those that were present in Chapter 3.

All said and done, Wensoing does mention taking this information with a grain of salt. Codenames may not reveal the actual names of Named Locations and Landmarks. They are always subject to changes at Epic Games' discretion.

