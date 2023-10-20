Midas returns to Fortnite, but it's not what you'd expect

Believe it not, Midas is back in Fortnite, but it is not quite how players remember him. For those new to the storyline, Midas was last seen being attacked by a Loot Shark and disappeared shortly after. Despite being told by the ex-CCO - Donald Mustard, that he is alive and well, he has not been seen since the incident. Nevertheless, a concept artist has managed to create their own version of the character.

While having the real Midas in-game at the moment seems next to impossible, seeing a variant of the character is a possibility. Taking the creative liberty, the concept artist quite literally pieced together an Outfit featuring Midas' hand from Kado Thorne's Vault. Suffice to say, while it is goofy, the concept is amazing in it's own right.

Midas' Handy Return is a win-win Fortnite concept

With Midas out of the picture, and quite possibly out of the current timeline, the only part of him that exists is his golden hand. Kado Thorne used his Time Machine to bring it to the future from the past. Given that his hand is not attached to his body, the worst can be assumed for Midas. But moving on, despite him being missing, his legacy continues in the Metaverse.

For this reason, a concept artist on Reddit who goes by the user name BattleBadger8, took the liberty of creating a concept of the character. While concepts of Midas have been done time and time again, this one only uses his hand. As seen in the design concept, his golden hand is placed into a mechanical suit, which then controls it.

As odd and outlandish they may seem, given that it's Fortnite, it makes a lot of sense. This is not the first time such an Outfit has been seen, but it is the best of the lot. There seems to be two different Styles for the Outfit as well - one with a glass case protecting the hand and very refined in nature. The other a more rag-tag version of the suit built by none other than Kit.

The concept further dives into the possibility of the hand being able to Emote to an extent. There is even a sketch showcasing the possibility of the hand wielding a gun. If hip-fire in Fortnite was interesting, shooting from the head (quite literally) would be a sight to behold. Here is what a few users had to say about the Midas Handy Return Outfit concept:

Judging by the comments, it's safe to assume that the community absolutely loves the Midas Handy Return Outfit concept. As mentioned, while something similar does exist, to be precise the Brainstorm Outfit, Midas Handy Return is unique in its own ways. From the color combination to the tiny details etched onto the Outfit, it's something players would want to spend their V-Bucks on.

But will Midas ever return to Fortnite?

While there have been rumors, speculations, and even confirmation that he is alive and well, he has eluded everyone for years. It's unclear what Epic Games has planned for this enigma. With The Imagined Order out of the picture, Midas is left without an arch nemesis to fight. Given that his purpose was breaking out of The Loop while defeating the IO, he has nothing to do at the moment.

The only logical way Midas is added back to the game is if the timeline resets at the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 after Innovator Slone travels back in time. But this is just a theory at the moment. That being said, Midas will make a return, but for the time being the Midas Handy Return concept Outfit will have to suffice.

