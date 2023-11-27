Fortnite x LEGO could feature crafting, abilities, NPCs, and more, leaks suggest

Fortnite x LEGO collaboration has been officially teased, but information about the same remains rather limited. According to leakers/data-miners, Epic Games could reveal the full extent of things during The Big Bang live event. While that is still a few days away, more information about this upcoming game mode has been leaked online.

Based on the details provided by leaker/data-miner Krowe_moh, Epic Games has a lot planned for the LEGO collaboration. Rather than the simple crossover that was first anticipated months ago, this would be a fully fleshed-out game mode.

Fortnite x LEGO collaboration is set to feature complex mechanics

Based on the information at hand, the upcoming LEGO game mode would be dynamic in nature. Rather than just being another game mode, as many had speculated, it would have its own unique mechanics.

A major highlight of this upcoming mode is crafting. Although this is not new, as leakers/data-miners had previously mentioned the same, it would appear that there would be two types of crafting. Players could either manually craft items or rely on an auto-crafting system.

There would be a custom inventory system as well. However, there is not much information from leakers/data-miners to suggest what this could be used for.

Moving on, it would seem that in addition to weapons, there would be abilities as well that could either serve as perks or perhaps skills in the LEGO game mode.

NPCs would also be present and are rather different from those found in Fortnite Battle Royale. They would be able to collect resources. In theory, this would allow players to do other things while their stockpile is auto-filled.

Lastly, the LEGO game mode would contain POIs (Named Locations and Landmarks) and different biomes. The LEGO worlds could be procedurally generated as well based on information provided by veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey. Here is what the community has to say about this information:

As seen from the comments, the community is excited about the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration. This upcoming game mode seems to be massive in scope and size. Although few users compare it to Save The World, given the similarities, it's different in many ways.

Will LEGO cosmetics feature in Fortnite Item Shop?

While it's too soon to say if LEGO cosmetics would feature in the Fortnite Item Shop, the possibility is there. Since LEGO would become a permanent part of the Metaverse, cosmetics could be imported into the Battle Royale mode.

However, given the nature and aesthetic design of LEGO, the cosmetics would likely be limited to Back Blings, Pickaxes, Contrails, Gliders, and perhaps Wraps. Having LEGO outfits in the Battle Royale is highly unlikely. Epic Games would have to be very creative to achieve this seemingly impossible task.

