Fortnite Save The World leak hints at upcoming Boral Base Zone

Fortnite leakers/data-miners have been able to uncover details regarding an upcoming area in Save The World mode. It is called Boral Base Zone and is very different to anything that Epic Games has added in over the years. It features a fully fleshed out township located in a snowy biome. Much like the modern day Named Locations in the Battle Royale mode, this too, comes with all the bells and whistles.

It seems that Epic Games has been working on it for quite some time. According to the information at hand, the upcoming Boral Base Zone in Save The World has been in development for over a year. It is codenamed "2022," which signified when work began.

In fact, it could be more than a year since the leak in question is new. If such is the case, the Boral Base Zone could have been in development for well over 12 months. This really shows as each building showcased in the leak via a video is unique, not just in color, but in design as well. However, there is some bad news for players eager to try out this new area.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Save The World Boral Base Zone may only be accessible during Winter Ventures

Expand Tweet

Much like Winterfest that is celebrated in the Battle Royale mode, Winter Ventures is held in Save The World mode. During the month of December, Epic Games adds in a lot of new gameplay features for players to explore - Boral Base Zone being one of them.

According to the Fortnite Save The World community and those familiar with the leaks, Boral Base Zone will only be available to explore during Winter Ventures. It will likely function like an LTM (Limited Time Mode) and be available for a month or two at most.

Nevertheless, despite this minor inconvenience players are eager to explore the area, here's what a few users have to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen from the comments, many within the community unanimously agree that the upcoming Boral Base Zone looks absolutely incredible. In fact, many state that this is probably the best area developed by Epic Games yet. Speaking of which, many wonder when Save The World will be ported to Unreal Engine 5.

"Epic Games should really port Save The World to Unreal Engine 5.0"

Expand Tweet

At the moment, there is nothing official to suggest that Epic Games will shift Save The World to Unreal Engine 5. Given that the focus is on the Battle Royale and Creative modes, this is rather secondary in nature.

However, given that the mode is still popular and recently broke the 50,000 concurrent player mark, it's not dead yet. As such, with it being the oldest mode in Fortnite, an upgrade would breathe new life into it.

Expand Tweet

Players would get to experience the original storyline of Fortnite and interact with larger than life characters. In fact, Save The World is arguably the best place to learn how to build as well. Since it's compulsory, players will get a lot of experience. This skill is transferable and can be put to use in the OG Battle Royale mode in-game.

With all that being said, while this is a pipeline dream for many, it's left to be seen if Epic Games will take the initiative. If nothing else, the port to Unreal Engine 5 will attract more players to Fortnite Save The World as the mode will look and feel more modern.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!