Fortnite Save The World not dead yet, concurrent player count surges past 50,000

Trends tend to come and go in the ever-evolving landscape of online gaming. However, some titles like Fortnite Save The World have stood the test of time. Save The World, a game mode that its more popular Battle Royale counterpart has overshadowed, has recently experienced a resurgence in player numbers, surpassing the 50,000 concurrent player mark. This surge comes as a pleasant surprise, considering the challenges that Save The World has faced.

Originally launched as a cooperative Player vs Environment experience before the Battle Royale mode, Save The World struggled to maintain its player base as the spotlight shifted to the largely popular Battle Royale mode. Despite its unique blend of exploration, combat, and base-building, Save The World found itself playing second-fiddle to its sibling game mode.

This article explores its sudden increase in popularity.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Save The World sees a huge increase in numbers

Expand Tweet

Epic Games' decision to move Save The World from the primary mode select screen to the Discovery tab signaled a clear shift in priorities for the developer. As attention and updates focused predominantly on the Battle Royale mode, Save The World seemed to be fading into obscurity, with many players fearing that the PvE experience would become a casualty of Fortnite's rapid evolution.

However, contrary to expectations, recent data suggests a remarkable resurgence in the mode's popularity. The game managed to defy the predictions of its demise by experiencing a surge in concurrent players, reaching a milestone of almost 52,000 players. This marks the highest number of concurrent players for Save The World since it was moved to the Discovery tab.

Possible factors contributing to Save The World's resurgence

Expand Tweet

While there could be many potential causes for this resurgence in player numbers, one key aspect can be attributed to Chapter 4 Season 5 of Battle Royale bringing players back to the OG map. With this return to the game's roots, Fortnite has seen an increase in player numbers across the board, which has undoubtedly played a role in the mode's return to prominence.

Another possible reason is the continuous effort by Epic Games to enhance and expand the PvE experience for the community. While Battle Royale is still the main draw for many Fortnite players, Save The World has been quietly receiving small yet significant updates and improvements that may have rekindled interest in cooperative gameplay.

While these factors may have contributed to its resurgence, community support has been instrumental in breathing new life into the game mode, with many content creators still advocating for the mode, showcasing its unique features, and encouraging others to give it a chance.

While the recent surge in concurrent players is, without a doubt, a positive sign for Save The World, the challenge lies in Epic Games maintaining the momentum this resurgence has brought. It's crucial that the developers maintain their focus on the mode, delivering regular updates to keep players engaged.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!