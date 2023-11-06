Fortnite community wants the OG map to stay as a separate mode

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5's return to the Chapter 1 map has been nothing short of spectacular and awe-inspiring. The classic locations, nostalgic weapons, and familiar landmarks brought a flood of players back to the game, resulting in an astonishing surge of over six million concurrent players.

As the fanbase basks in the nostalgia, there has been a growing sentiment within the community to preserve the OG map as a separate mode.

The decision to revisit the Chapter 1 map has proven to be a masterstroke by Epic Games. The nostalgia that many have for the earlier seasons is undoubtedly a significant driving force behind this success, reminding players of the early days of the game.

The community's call for the OG map to stay as a separate, permanent mode is a reflection of the connection players have with the game's roots. The desire to have a dedicated mode where they can endlessly engage in old-school firefights, explore beloved landmarks, and relive memories of Chapter 1 is compelling.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Is a permanent OG map required with Unreal Engine for Fortnite

Expand Tweet

The most prominent argument against a permanent OG map is the relatively recent integration of Unreal Engine for Fortnite. Unreal Engine for Fortnite, or UEFN, allows players to craft their own experiences in the game, recreating elements from the past, including the OG map. A great example of this is the Atlas OG map that players created to revisit the Chapter 1 map in Creative.

While UEFN certainly offers creative freedom, the desire for a dedicated OG mode still persists. The UEFN provides an avenue for players to create their own renditions of the OG map, but it's not quite the same as having an official experience on the original island.

The importance of evolving gameplay and storylines in Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Competitive Battle Royales are a different beast compared to the early days of the game. The gaming landscape has evolved, and the battle royale genre has become incredibly competitive.

Epic Games continually innovates to keep the game fresh and engaging. While nostalgia is a powerful pull, the developers need to balance it with the necessary evolution of the game's mechanics, features, and weapons to cater to the ever-changing gaming landscape.

Each new season of the game is a chance for Epic Games to introduce fresh gameplay mechanics, exciting elements, and new storylines. As alluring as it may be to focus solely on the past, it would hinder the game's progress as the dynamic nature of the game needs it to evolve and adapt with each season, exploring new avenues in not just gameplay but also the story it chooses to tell.

As the community cherishes its return to the OG map, the ongoing notion regarding the map's permanence as a separate mode remains a topic of discussion. While the nostalgia is definitely appreciated, Epic Games must balance tradition with innovation to continue Fortnite's success story in the ever-evolving gaming industry.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!