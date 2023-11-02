Jetpacks to return in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG

Fortnite is taking a trip back in time with Chapter 4 Season 5, also known as Chapter 4 Season OG or "Fortnite OG." With this, the season is designed to whisk players back to the early days of the game, reviving beloved items and mechanics from Chapter 1. Among these is the Jetpack, an item that has left an indelible mark on the game's history.

For veterans of the game, the return to Chapter 1 in Chapter 4 Season OG is a sentimental journey back to where it all began. This season rekindles the excitement and memories associated with OG elements that made classic Fortnite a household name. As players prepare to revisit the past, they can't help but feel a sense of nostalgia.

That said, this article assesses the return of the Jetpack and its uses in the game.

Fortnite set to bring back Jetpacks and other old items in Chapter 4 Season OG

As Chapter 4 Season OG unfolds, Epic Games is unearthing classic elements that were once an unmistakable part of the game's DNA. While the return of iconic vehicles such as Planes, Shopping Carts, and Hoverboards was already confirmed through the season's official key art, Epic Games took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the return of the Jetpack in the upcoming chapter.

For those unfamiliar with Jetpacks, they are a versatile item that grants players limited flight capabilities. When equipped in their inventory, the jetpack allows players to ascend, descend, and hover at will, providing an excellent vantage point for navigation and combat. However, the Jetpack comes with a limited fuel supply, so players must use it wisely to maximize its effectiveness.

Originally introduced as a limited-time item in Chapter 1 Season 4, Jetpacks were a unique and thrilling addition to the game, allowing players to fly and battle in the skies. Now, their return in Chapter 4 Season OG promises to create ripples in the gameplay.

How the return of the Jetpack could affect Chapter 4 Season OG's gameplay

Since Chapter 4 Season OG is returning to Fortnite's roots, the reintroduction of Jetpacks will open up avenues for strategic possibilities. Players can use them to gain higher ground during intense battles, traverse the map with ease, and evade opponents. The return of this item in the game is set to invite inventive tactics and exhilarating gameplay moments.

Moreover, Epic Games' reintroduction of jetpacks is likely to influence the way players approach building and construction. As a result, builds and fortifications can be accessed and attacked from angles that were previously inaccessible, shaking up the traditional build-fight meta.

