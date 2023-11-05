Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 leak hints at the return of The Seven

Fortnite is no stranger to crafting intriguing plot twists and complex narratives to keep its community engaged. One of the most influential and enigmatic groups in the game's lore is The Seven, a collection of seven characters, with each playing a unique role in protecting Zero Point and the very fabric of reality itself.

With Chapter 4 Season 5 taking players through different seasons of Chapter 1, a new leak regarding the Dusty Depot meteor hints at the possible return of the Seven and their potential involvement in the upcoming season's storyline.

The leaked meteor leads to speculation regarding The Visitor in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The leak sparking excitement within the Fortnite community suggests that the Seven might be making a return in Chapter 4 Season 5. This arises due to the presence of The Visitor's capsule in the meteor that is confirmed to be showing up back on the map later in the season.

This exciting hint at the return of the enigmatic group in Chapter 4 Season 5, has sparked enthusiasm within the Fortnite community as they have been absent from the game for quite some time now.

While leaks are usually met with skepticism, this revelation has a lot of points and hints that might lend it an air of credibility. It could be tough to dismiss as the meteor will be suspended over Dusty Depot once again, just like it was during Chapter 1 Season X.

Expand Tweet

Another leak from Rezztro has hinted at Kado Thorne's Time Machine being attached to the Scientist's rocket from Chapter 1 Season X, hinting at The Seven's involvement in the ongoing Time Travel theme of the current season.

A brief history of The Seven in Fortnite's lore

Expand Tweet

The Seven first made their appearance in Chapter 1 Season 4, introducing players to the group through The Visitor, a mysterious figure who had arrived on the Island in the meteor that crashed and destroyed Dusty Depot. The Visitor played a huge role in the storyline after his appearance, building and executing the rocket launch in the Chapter 1 Season 4 live event, kicking off the story to come.

Since then, The Seven have been huge background players in the storyline, especially in Chapter 1 and 2 finales, being enigmatic individuals shrouded in mystery up until the launch of Chapter 3, where we were introduced to all the members of the Seven.

From The Foundation, The Visitor, The Scientist, The Paradigm, The Origin, The Imagined, to The Order, each of the members carried a weighty purpose within the game's unfolding narrative. However, with the Chapter 3 finale live event, "Fracture", seemingly claiming their lives, The Seven have been missing from the narrative.

Expand Tweet

As the rest of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 unfolds, the speculation regarding the return of The Seven has brought new levels of intrigue and anticipation into the game. Players and fans alike will eagerly await to see how these powerful individuals will impact the ongoing storyline and the future of Fortnite and how Epic Games will bring these beloved characters back into the Loop.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!